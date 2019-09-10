Brother Ali and Evidence Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Today, veteran Rhymesayers heavyweights Brother Ali and Evidence announce a co-headlining tour that will kick off November 7 in Santa Ana, CA. Following two critically acclaimed releases - Brother Ali's All The Beauty in This Whole Life, and Evidence's Weather or Not - the emcees have decided to join forces in this one powerful package.

Speaking on the tour, Brother Ali spoke highly of his counterpart. "Evidence is one of my favorite people to tour with," he said. "His catalog is insane and he's just an incredible performer. He brings a vibe to a live show that I've never felt with anyone else."

Evidence was quick to return the sentiment, as well. "Ali is one of the best live performers, period. As a fan of his music, I get reminded of his greatness every time I see him live. Don't f up and miss this when we pull up to your city. Gonna be a life changing experience."

Evidence was also recently interviewed on an August episode of the No Jumper podcast, where he teased his next project.

A limited amount of VIP Meet & Greet packages will also be available for each tour stop, beginning on September 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Tickets & more info: http://bit.ly/AlixEvTour2019 VIP Meet & Greet tickets: http://bit.ly/AlixEvVIP

Tour Dates:

11.07 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11.08 - Fresno CA - Strummers

11.09 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11.10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

11.12 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

11.13 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11.15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

11.16 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

11.17 - Vancouver, BC (CANADA) - Fortune Sound Club

11.20 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

11.21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

11.22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

11.23 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom





