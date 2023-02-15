Bronco to Bring Their International Tour 'En Vivo Y a Todo Color' Tour to New York

Bronco, one of the most iconic Regional Mexican bands returns to the U.S. with its successful international tour "En Vivo y a Todo Color." The tour began in mid-January, selling out concerts in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia.

With the international tour "En Vivo y a Todo Color," they will perform over 40 concerts in different cities across United States where they will perform at some of the most prestigious venues including UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on Saturday, August 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or on Grupo Bronco's social networks.

As expected, Bronco has already prepared the production they will offer in this tour, a completely different one from the one they performed last year, making clear that the audience is the main focus. Fans will enjoy the show from beginning to end, singing all the hits such as "Sergio el bailador", "Que no quede huella" and "Oro".

Bronco is one of the most emblematic bands of the Regional Mexican genre formed by Lupe, René, Adán, Javier and Arsenio with 42 years of artistic trajectory, with three Latin Grammy nominations, a Bioserie based on the book "Cicatrices de un Corazón Bronco" written by Lupe Esparza and a symphonic concert they offered as part of the XV Anniversary of the Santa Lucía Festival.