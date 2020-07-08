Broken Witt Rebels Announce Rescheduled 2021 Tour

Birmingham rockers Broken Witt Rebels have confirmed a headline UK tour for spring 2021, their biggest, most extensive run of dates thus far. These shows were due to take place in the autumn of this year, but have had to be moved due to the global COVID-19 crisis.



This 'OK Hotel' tour now runs from early April right through to late May 2021; it will start in Leicester and see the band visiting both Scotland and Wales, with the London show set to take place at the historic 100 Club. Support acts will be announced in due course.



"The global situation has deprived people of far more important things than seeing Broken Witt Rebels play live," says frontman Danny Core. "But music is a powerful weapon against all of the bad stuff the world throws at us, and we have missed being out there playing for you more than anything else. Unfortunately, it's going to be a little longer than we'd hoped before we can finally be out on the road with our 'OK Hotel' tour, but when it happens, I can assure you it will have been worth the fing wait!!" #UTFR



As one of Birmingham's finest home-grown talents, Broken Witt Rebels are an up an' coming force to be reckoned with, delivering a modern, Nashville-rock-meets-cutting-edge-pop style that's made for the 21st century. Inspired by the likes of Rival Sons, Kaleo and Alabama Shakes, their blues-tinged rock 'n' roll swagger is laden with gutsy guitars and anthemic hooks, giving them an infectious, arena-worthy sound that has led to major festival stages plus shows across the US and Europe.



Since releasing 'OK Hotel' in March of this year to considerable acclaim, the musicians - Danny Core (vocals), James Tranter (guitar), Luke Davis (bass) and James Dudley (drums) - have delivered videos for selected album tracks ('Money' / 'Running With The Wolves' / 'OK Hotel'), embarked on a regular series of lockdown posts, including a great Zoom version of 'OK Hotel', and completed their first-ever globally streamed live event, a full concert organised in conjunction with Birmingham Streams. They have also been writing and recording new material, of which more news shortly.



'OK HOTEL HEADLINE UK TOUR' 2021



APRIL

1st - The Cookie, Leicester

8th - The Joiners, Southampton

9th - Forum, Tunbridge Wells

10th - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

15th - The Tunnels, Aberdeen

16th - The Mash House, Edinburgh

17th - Buckley, The Tivoli

22nd - 100 Club, London

23rd - Green Door Store, Brighton



MAY

5th - Cavern, Exeter

6th - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

7th - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

8th - Nottingham, The Bodega

20th - The Polar Bear, Hull

21st - Norwich, The Waterfront

22nd - The Portland Arms, Cambridge

28th - Jimmy's, Liverpool

29th - Leeds, Lending Room

