Broadway Deaf Actress Amelia Hensley Stars In 'Tomorrow's Today' Official Music Video

Broadway Actress Amelia Hensley, who was deaf since birth, stars with a breathtaking ASL performance in the Official Music Video for the new Pop single Tomorrow's Today (Theme Song from "Charlie Boy"). Tomorrow's Today is the theme song to Timothy's Hines' upcoming comedy Charlie Boy, starring Greg Kritikos and Joanne Scorcia with Kelly LeBrock as Donna and Burt Young as Luca.

Amelia Hensley starred as Thea in Deaf West's Spring Awakening on Broadway with Ali Stroker and the NY premiere of I Was Most Alive With You at Playwrights Horizons. Recently Hensley performed in Elinor T and Drew Vanderburg's Dancing Girl as Djali, directed by Jenny Beth Snyder as part of the fourth annual She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival at The Connelly Theater at New York, starred as Orella in the new musical Stepchild at IRT performance space in NYC's West Village, and starred as Lucretia in New Camerata Opera's groundbreaking production of The Rape of Lucretia, directed by Bea Goodwin. She is a graduate of Gallaudet University.

"I've been a fan of Amelia's work since Deaf West's Spring Awakening on Broadway," says Charlie Boy movie producer Susan Goforth. "She brings depth and nuance to a song like no other."

Goforth approached Hensley to be part of the Tomorrow's Today Music Video last Spring. Hensley accepted the role to honor the dear friendship Susan had with director Timothy Hines' mother Martha Hines, whose first language was sign language due to her mother being deaf since the age of three.

"I loved Martha's heartwarming story," says Hensley, "I am so much close to my mom. She is deaf too. I want to say thank you to Susan, Timothy, School of Old and Pendragon Pictures Music for inviting deaf and hard of hearing to be in your project. That's beautiful."

CHARLIE BOY is an upcoming Timothy Hines comedy about former gang member Charlie Borakas who, having had an awakening after the tragic death of his son, becomes a stand up comic, takes on the mob, and changes his entire community of Astoria, New York forever.





