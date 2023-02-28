British Lion Announce UK & European Summer Tour

BRITISH LION have announced a 15-date tour throughout the UK and Europe between May and July 2023.

It includes 13 new headline tour dates, as well as festival appearances at Hellfest and Sweden Rock which have been previously announced.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and can be purchased via britishlionuk.com/tour. The full list of dates are below.

British Lion Tour Dates

May 27 - Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana - Slovenia ***

Jun 02 - Pakkahuone, Tampere - Finland ***

Jun 06 - Ole Bull Scene, Bergen - Norway ***

Jun 08 - Sweden Rock, Solvesborg - Sweden

Jun 12 - Kamienna 12, Krakow - Poland ***

Jun 16 - Hellfest, Clisson - France

Jun 20 - Capitol, Hannover - Germany ***

Jun 23 - Opium, Dublin - Ireland *

Jun 29 - Rebellion, Manchester - England **

Jul 02 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham - England **

Jul 10 - Q Factory, Amsterdam - Netherlands *

Jul 14 - Legend, Milan - Italy *

Jul 19 - Garaje Beat Club, Murcia - Spain *

Jul 24 - FZW, Dortmund - Germany ***

Jul 30 - Backstage Halle, Munich - Germany ***

Support will come from Airforce *, Stray ** & DarkTribe ***

Steve Harris comments, "We just had a brilliant time on the January UK tour and it's great to be heading out again in 2023. I'm really looking forward to BOTH Summer tours this year!"

