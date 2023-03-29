Brit Floyd—the World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience—Set to Launch 100-Date 2023 North American Tour
“50 Years of Dark Side” celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon.
BRIT FLOYD-The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience-are launching their "50 Years of Dark Side" North American Tour April 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. The 100-date 2023 tour will begin with the first leg of 50 shows including stops in Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Baltimore and Atlanta before wrapping June 23 in Boca Raton, FL.
"50 Years of Dark Side" celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. For this year's world tour--featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band's iconic career--the team have created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.
Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state of the art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd's iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington.
The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Chess Galea (Backing Vocals).
Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013 and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.
The first leg of the 2023 tour dates are as follows with additional shows to be announced in the coming weeks.
TOUR DATES
WED APRIL 12 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON - TICKETS
FRI APRIL 14 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH - TICKETS
SAT APRIL 15 - Lyric Opera House - Baltimore, MD - TICKETS
SUN APRIL 16 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium - Providence, RI - TICKETS
TUE APRIL 18 - 1st Summit Arena - Johnstown, PA - TICKETS
WED APRIL 19 - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY - TICKETS
FRI APRIL 21 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA - TICKETS
SAT APRIL 22 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA - TICKETS
SUN APRIL 23 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA - TICKETS
TUE APRIL 25 - The Auditorium Theater - Rochester, NY - TICKETS
WED APRIL 26 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC - TICKETS
FRI APRIL 28 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino - Atlantic City, NJ - TICKETS
SAT APRIL 29 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT - TICKETS
SUN APRIL 30 - The Orpheum - Boston, MA - TICKETS
MON MAY 1 - Kleinhans Music Hall - Buffalo, NY - TICKETS
WED MAY 3 - The Warner Theatre - Erie, PA - TICKETS
FRI MAY 5 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - TICKETS
SAT MAY 6 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL - TICKETS
SUN MAY 7 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI - TICKETS
MON MAY 8 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN - TICKETS
WED MAY 10 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN - TICKETS
THU MAY 11 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH - TICKETS
FRI MAY 12 - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH - TICKETS
SAT MAY 13 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH - TICKETS
MON MAY 15 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI - TICKETS
TUE MAY 16 - Foellinger Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN - TICKETS
MON MAY 18 - Masonic Temple- Detroit, MI - TICKETS
FRI MAY 19 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH - TICKETS
SAT MAY 20 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH - TICKETS
SUN MAY 21 - FM Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA - TICKETS
TUE MAY 23 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL - TICKETS -
THU MAY 25 - The Peabody - Daytona Beach, FL - TICKETS
FRI MAY 26 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL - TICKETS
SAT MAY 27 - King Center - Melbourne, FL - TICKETS
TUE MAY 30 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL - TICKETS
THU JUNE 1 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL - TICKETS
FRI JUNE 2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR - TICKETS
SAT JUNE 3 - The BJCC - Birmingham, AL
SUN JUNE 4 - Cobb Energy Center - Atlanta, GA - TICKETS
TUE JUNE 6 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK - TICKETS
WED JUNE 7 - The Midland - Kansas City, MO - TICKETS
THU JUNE 8 - Orpheum - Wichita, KS
SUN JUNE 11 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM
TUE JUNE 13 - Wagner Noel PAC - Midland, TX
WED JUNE 14 - Bayou Music Center - Houston ,TX
THU JUNE 15 - Austin City Limits At The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - TICKETS
FRI JUNE 16 - Will Rogers Auditorium - Fort Worth, TX
SUN JUNE 18 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN
TUE JUNE 20 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN
WED JUNE 21 - Coliseum & Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC
FRI JUNE 23 - Mizner Park Amphitheatre - Boca Raton, FL