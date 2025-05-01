Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests and Additional Show To 'Wish You Were Here 50 Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BRIT FLOYD are in the midst of their Wish You Were Here 50 Tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album. Excitingly, they continue to add to the production with special guests, newly announced collaborations, and a series of shows with musician/producer-icon Alan Parsons.

Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters will wrap his run of 20 shows on May 3 in Atlantic City. Waters—the son of Pink Floyd's co-founder, bassist, vocalist, songwriter, and lyricist Roger Waters—has performed shows with BRIT FLOYD for the last few years.

Pink Floyd backing vocalist Machan Taylor (singer, songwriter, performer, and teacher) will join BRIT FLOYD for three upcoming shows: May 9 at Giant Arena in Hershey, PA; May 10 at Warner Theatre in Washington, DC (sold out); and May 11 at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), Durham, NC. She’s performed 198 shows as a backing vocalist for Pink Floyd on their Momentary Lapse of Reason 22-month tour, which was subsequently recorded and released as the Delicate Sound of Thunder live album.

The BRIT FLOYD/Alan Parsons five shows are a massive double-bill throughout iconic venues in California and Nevada--including a stop at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles--where they’ll also be joined by special guests PJ Olsson (Alan Parsons Live Project) and saxophonist Scott Page (Pink Floyd).

A newly announced show will pair BRIT FLOYD with Get the Led Out for a co-headlining collaboration August 20 at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, CT. Tickets are on sale now for the show that celebrates two of the world's most iconic rock bands, performed by two of the world's biggest live experience shows.

Every night, Wish You Were Here 50 Tour audiences are treated to the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. The tour honors the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd’s most beloved songs—“Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome to the Machine,” “Have A Cigar” and “Wish You Were Here”—and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. The two-and-a-half-hour-plus show features BRIT FLOYD performing the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes BRIT FLOYD’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who’ve joined the ranks of BRIT FLOYD over the last decade.

Having performed over 1,500 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, BRIT FLOYD have circled the world, sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They’ve performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The BRIT FLOYD show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.

Brit Floyd’s remaining 2025 Tour Dates are as follows:

North American Tour:

5/1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

5/2 - Baltimore, Theatre - Lyric Theatre

5/3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Etess Arena

5/5 - Syracuse - The OnCenter Cruse Hinds

5/6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Centre

5/7 - Providence, RI - The Vets

5/9 - Hershey, PA - The Giant Center

5/10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

5/11 - Durham, NC - DPAC

5/13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

5/14 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

5/16 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckhard Hall

5/17 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

5/18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

5/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5/21 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

5/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC

5/23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

5/24 - Huber Heights - The Rose Music Hall

5/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

5/29 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre

5/30 - Waukegan, IL - Genessee Theatre

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

6/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Midlands

6/5 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - (SOLD OUT)

6/7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

6/9 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findley Auto Center

7/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/13 - Henderson, NV - Lees Family Forum

7/15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

7/16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

7/18 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

7/19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

7/20 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

7/22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

7/23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

7/24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/26 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

7/27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian

7/29 - Salt Lake City - Maverik Arena

7/31 - Alburquerque, NM - Kiva Theatre

8/1 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

8/2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - Moody

8/3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

8/5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

8/6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Theatre

8/7 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre

8/9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C Smith Concert Hall

8/10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

8/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

8/14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion

8/15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

8/16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts

8/19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

8/20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

8/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8/22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

8/25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC

8/26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

8/28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Photo credit: Andy Robbins

Comments