Briston Maroney Releases 'It's Still Cool If You Don't'

Canvasback Music recording artist Briston Maroney has today released new single "It's Still Cool If You Don't" and officially announced his forthcoming debut album Sunflower, set for release on April 9th. The album pre-order is live now here, featuring merch and exclusive colored vinyl. The single itself is joined by an official video starring the Nashville-based artist alongside some of his closest friends - watch HERE.

As with the forthcoming album, today's release was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). In addition to the acclaimed producer, Maroney also co-wrote with the likes of Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull and venerated songwriter Dan Wilson (Leon Bridges, Adele, The Chicks) on the creation of Sunflower. Recorded between the summer of 2019 and early 2020 in Los Angeles, the album is a culmination of the past decade of the now-23-year old's life.

Maroney shares: "Coming to terms with the full scope of who the hell I am has been the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. It's also the only thing has allowed me to fully experience true joy in my life. Sometimes processing everything emotionally the way I do, has kept me from understanding things logically, the way other people seem to so effortlessly. This has allowed me to see so much beauty, and has at times also made me feel so far away from reality.

'Sunflower' is my attempt at a record about all of those moments, terrifying and serene alike. The times when I've felt connected to people and the world, the times I've loved, the times I have felt despair, the times I've been sure that I'll never understand and am proved wrong. I am so thankful for the chance to let anyone kind enough to listen know that I love the hell out of life, for better or for worse. I hope it can be a friend to anyone who feels the same way!

With today's announcement comes the news that Sunflower will arrive alongside a companion full-length feature film envisioned by Maroney and longtime visual collaborator Joey Brodnax, with each song bearing its own cinematically stunning accompaniment. Watch the trailer for the visual album HERE.

"It's Still Cool If You Don't" follows the album's previous singles "Deep Sea Diver" and "Freeway," released last year and met with critical acclaim from the likes of Consequence of Sound, Paste, Talkhouse, and more.

Co-written with Wilson, "Deep Sea Diver" also arrived with a Brodnax-directed video, which LADYGUNN praised for the way in which it "plays on the surreal serenity of our natural world." The magazine continued, "In a trippy, aesthetically pleasing, and hypnagogic type way - both Joey Brodnax and Briston capture the beauty of everyday mundanities and make it look incredible."

"Deep Sea Diver" was the first new release from Briston since his acclaimed third EP Miracle, released at the top of 2020. Produced by Jim Abbiss (Arctic Monkeys), that project was highlighted by tracks "Chattanooga" and "The Garden" - praised as "refreshingly raw" by Consequence of Sound.

Maroney's "Freakin' Out On the Interstate" has also experienced a resurgence of late. First released via his Carnival EP (2018), the song gained serious traction last year, garnering more than 2 million streams a week and bringing the Knoxville-native's catalog up over 80 million global streams - all prior to the release of his debut album.

The song had previously been recorded for a performance for World Café - watch here - live at WXPN Studios in Philadelphia, leading NPR to declare "Briston Maroney is writing powerful rock songs with grit and heart."

In 2019, Maroney was named to various critics' year-end "Best Of" lists - including PAPER, Vulture, and Consequence of Sound. Off the back of his sophomore EP Indiana, he rose from playing house shows to sold-out clubs in the US, as well as an international headline tour and slots at marquee festivals including Austin City Limits and Pitchfork Paris.

Watch the video for "It's Still Cool If You Don't" here:

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo