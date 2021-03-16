Brianna Perry Announces 'Boss Bitch Boulevard' Album

BET Award nominated rapper Brianna Perry announces her upcoming album, Boss Bitch Boulevard out May 28 via Equity Distribution. Today, she shared the lyric video to her single, "So What" dedicated to women, pre-save the song.

In discussing the song, Perry said, "'So What' is the ultimate anti-covid lockdown song and is dedicated to the girls who love tik-tok, getting dressed up and partying with friends while singing and dancing together."

The 10-track album is a stroll through Perry's figurative boulevard with blunt and gritty rhymes immersed in female empowerment anthems. Speaking to the album, Perry said, "'Boss Bitch Boulevard' is queen music. For the bold and unapologetic female that needs to be reminded just to 'be yourself.' BP music is made to empower and inspire young women from all walks of life; the hardworking, the students, the hustlers or those just gettin by; giving game and encouraging people to be themselves; the real voice of those who know who they are and what they want. Boss Bitch energy that sets the mood always."



Brianna Perry was the youngest act signed to Missy Elliott's label The Goldmind Inc. She made her debut appearance on Trina's Diamond Princess album on the track "Kandi" and has been affiliated with Missy Elliott, Rick Ross, Trickdaddy and Flo-Rida earning her notoriety in the game. She was later signed onto the Independent label, Poe Boy Music Group who put her on worldwide tours and gave her the opportunity to share stages with big names. Brianna Perry went on to release several mixtapes such as Face Off and Symphony No.#9 that earned Perry the title of the hottest young rapper and gained her street credibility, as well as landed her a deal with Atlantic Records. With tremendous success throughout her career she was nominated for Best Female Hiphop Artist at the BET Awards in 2012. Perry proved her acting chops by starring in the hit reality series on Oxygen's SisterHood of Hiphop as a regular cast member and later put out her first debut album in 2018 Fortune Cookie which showed her growth and diversity as a growing female artist. Perry has worked with Future, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Victoria Monet, Pusha T, Offset, Stacey Barthe, SWV, Trey Songz and more.

Listen to "So What" here:

Photo Credit: Spexphotography