Brian Sella of the Front Bottoms Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Brian Sella, the co-founder, guitarist, lyricist and lead vocalist of Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms, has announced plans for a solo acoustic tour.

Kicking off on February 23, 2024 in Catskill, NY, the tour makes stops in Birmingham, AL, New Orleans, LA, Athens, GA and Carrboro, NC before wrapping in Jersey City, NJ on March 22, 2023. The newly announced dates are on sale beginning tomorrow at 12pm EST. See below for full tour routing. For tickets and more information, visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.

Last year, The Front Bottoms shared their celebrated album You Are Who You Hang Out With, which the duo recorded in multi-week spurts with producer Mike Sapone, both in The Front Bottoms' New Jersey studio and Ghost Hit Recording in Massachusetts. You Are Who You Hang Out With features the singles “Emotional,” “Punching Bag,” “Outlook” and “Paris,” the latter of which saw a stunning official music video that captured live moments from their extensive 2023 tour, as well as behind the scenes footage from the band's album release show at Morrison, Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Brooklyn Vegan hailed “Outlook” as “a crunchy, catchy, power pop-punk song with that distinct Front Bottoms flair,” while UPROXX attested that “‘Emotional' shows a new direction, forward-looking and ambitious.” “[It's] all of the best parts of the Front Bottoms' aesthetic” raved PASTE, and Consequence urged “there's plenty more classic Front Bottoms to come.”

BRIAN SELLA OF THE FRONT BOTTOMS SOLO ACOUSTIC TOUR

*newly announced shows

2/23 - Catskill, NY - Avalon (early) SOLD-OUT

2/23 - Catskill, NY - Avalon (late) SOLD-OUT

3/15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

3/17 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ HOB*

3/19 - Athens, GA - Hendershots*

3/21 - Carrboro, NC - - Cat's Cradle - Back Room*

3/22 - Jersey City, NJ - - White Eagle Hall*