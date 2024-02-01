Brian Sella of the Front Bottoms Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

The newly announced dates are on sale beginning tomorrow at 12pm EST.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Brian Sella of the Front Bottoms Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Brian Sella, the co-founder, guitarist, lyricist and lead vocalist of Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms, has announced plans for a solo acoustic tour.

Kicking off on February 23, 2024 in Catskill, NY, the tour makes stops in Birmingham, AL, New Orleans, LA, Athens, GA and Carrboro, NC before wrapping in Jersey City, NJ on March 22, 2023. The newly announced dates are on sale beginning tomorrow at 12pm EST. See below for full tour routing. For tickets and more information, visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.

Last year, The Front Bottoms shared their celebrated album You Are Who You Hang Out With, which the duo recorded in multi-week spurts with producer Mike Sapone, both in The Front Bottoms' New Jersey studio and Ghost Hit Recording in Massachusetts. You Are Who You Hang Out With features the singles “Emotional,” “Punching Bag,” “Outlook” and “Paris,” the latter of which saw a stunning official music video that captured live moments from their extensive 2023 tour, as well as behind the scenes footage from the band's album release show at Morrison, Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Brooklyn Vegan hailed “Outlook” as “a crunchy, catchy, power pop-punk song with that distinct Front Bottoms flair,” while UPROXX attested that “‘Emotional' shows a new direction, forward-looking and ambitious.” “[It's] all of the best parts of the Front Bottoms' aesthetic” raved PASTE, and Consequence urged “there's plenty more classic Front Bottoms to come.”

BRIAN SELLA OF THE FRONT BOTTOMS SOLO ACOUSTIC TOUR

*newly announced shows

2/23 -  Catskill, NY -   Avalon (early) SOLD-OUT

2/23 -  Catskill, NY -   Avalon (late) SOLD-OUT

3/15 -  Birmingham, AL -  Saturn*

3/17 -  New Orleans, LA - Parish @ HOB*

3/19 -  Athens, GA -   Hendershots*

3/21 -  Carrboro, NC - -   Cat's Cradle - Back Room*

3/22 -  Jersey City, NJ - - White Eagle Hall*



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Amanda Perez Teams up With Lily Massie for New Song So Good Photo
Amanda Perez Teams up With Lily Massie for New Song 'So Good'

The rapturous release beams bright within the spectrum of R&B, Soul, and Pop as Lily and Amanda share experiences related to a compelling and lavish look into lust. Both artists brilliantly tackle the track to a climactic stance and dazzle listeners with their swooning, melodic force as one. 

2
Video: Eve Parker Finley Releases Music Video For Fall Into Me Photo
Video: Eve Parker Finley Releases Music Video For 'Fall Into Me'

Eve Parker Finley, the multifaceted artist, takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery with her latest music video, 'Fall Into Me.' What began as a flowing ethereal ballad transformed into a driving dark disco anthem, a testament to Finley's creative evolution and fearless exploration. Watch the music video now!

3
The Hails Expand Their Debut Album With Whats Your Motive (Deluxe) Photo
The Hails Expand Their Debut Album With 'What's Your Motive (Deluxe)'

The Hails expand upon their debut album with the release of What's Your Motive (Deluxe). Further waxing their penchant for well-polished experimentation and all-consuming storytelling, the deluxe album features two new tracks, fan-favorite “Stay,” and a remix of “Fiona” by Magic City Hippies.

4
The Strokes to Play Chicago in March Kina Collins With Beach Bunny, NNAMDI Photo
The Strokes to Play Chicago in March Kina Collins With Beach Bunny, NNAMDI

Having supported Collins' campaign in 2022 with an intimate concert fundraiser at Metro, The Strokes will be taking the stage for the first time in 2024 to once again support Collins' campaign, this time on her birthday alongside performances from Chicago luminaries Beach Bunny and NNAMDI.

More Hot Stories For You

Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New SingleFreddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
MJ THE MUSICAL