Bri Fletcher Releases 'Cause I Love You'

The release of “Cause I Love You” follows her debut single “Believe in Me”, which garnered 50,000 streams in its first month.

Rising singer-songwriter and activist Bri Fletcher sheds intimate walls on new single, "Cause I Love You." Written by Fletcher, Shaina Arb and Zach Williams, the piano-driven ballad features Fletcher's effortless vocals.

Sounds Like Nashville exclusively premiered "Cause I Love You" before its release calling it an 'emotional masterpiece from this promising country newcomer."

Fletcher will be taking over The Country Note's Instagram all day tomorrow. Click HERE to follow along. "Cause I Love You" is also featured on the ACM's New Music Friday Spotify playlist.

The release of "Cause I Love You" follows her debut single "Believe in Me", which garnered 50,000 streams in its first month while becoming an anthem to those dealing with bullying. She has since released a duet with JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same" and the mid-tempo track, "Therapy".

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US, including one last year in her home state of Texas where she experienced severe bullying firsthand as a teen.

About Bri Fletcher

By the time Fort Worth, Texas bred singer/songwriter Bri Fletcher was three-years-old she had caught the music bug. The tenacious and creative powerhouse vocalist spent her childhood and youth performing and at 15-years-old, she had penned more than 200 songs to help her cope with bullying in school. A cause she is passionate about and an issue she has dealt with firsthand, Fletcher started the Teen Guidance Foundation, Debully after graduating to help other students overcome adversity and change the culture of bullying. Fletcher continues to use her voice and songs to help students across the country lean on music for solace and inspiration, just as she did when she needed it most.

Fletcher now calls Nashville, Tennessee home but continues to tour all over the US playing her original songs for schools and students alongside the Debully team. In the past year, Fletcher has shared her story with more than 150,000 students with the hope to empower students to know their value and worth.

Her new project's first single "Believe in Me", garnered 50,000 streams in its first month while becoming an anthem to those dealing with bullying. She has since released a duet with JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same" and the mid-tempo track, "Therapy" which "perfectly captures the push and pull of a relationship, like an emotionally savage game of tug-of-war" (To The Point Music). Fletcher is gearing up to release her new single "Cause I Love You" which Sounds Like Nashville calls, "an emotional masterpiece from this promising newcomer."

A sound that recalls a mix of Lauren Alaina and Lauren Daigle with a unique tone similar to Ellie Goulding, Fletcher's broad vocal ability is sure to make her an artist to watch. As she continues to write and release new material, Fletcher hopes to embody one resounding refrain: a message of kindness and worthiness for all.

To view upcoming tour dates, live streams and for more information, visit https://www.brifletcher.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You