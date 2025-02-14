Bri Bagwell and Timber Wilde Share Valentine's Day Duet 'Ain't That Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reigning Texas Female Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell, has teamed up with the fiery duo Timber Wilde for a playful new duet, "Ain't That Love." Released for the holiday of love, this tongue-in-cheek anthem is a fun exploration of the push-and-pull of relationships-and it's got enough personality to make you smile, laugh, and maybe even roll your eyes a little (in the best way).

With a sharp and witty back-and-forth between Bagwell and Timber Wilde's lead singer, Bo Brumble, "Ain't That Love" is anything but a typical love song. Instead of the usual soft, sugary ballads, this track is filled with attitude, gritty charm, and that classic Texas twang. It's got more sass than sap, making it a perfect fit for the red dirt scene.

Co-written by Bagwell and Nashville's Dustin James, the song brings a refreshingly unfiltered look at relationships-the good, the bad, and the sometimes reluctant compromises that come with them. The duet format is spot on, as Bagwell and Brumble trade vocals, weaving through lines that are cheeky, clever, and unafraid to embrace the complexities of love. It's the kind of song that keeps you tapping your foot while thinking, "Yep, that's love!"

The instrumentation is a true reflection of the song's playful spirit, combining electric guitar riffs that make you want to move with wailing organ lines and the unmistakable acoustic twang that defines Texas country music. It's a sound that's as infectious as it is authentic, and it doesn't take long to get pulled into the groove.

The song's creation is as homegrown as it gets, recorded at the newly established Gruene Studios in Bagwell's home base of New Braunfels. The state-of-the-art studio, opened by famed musician AJ Vallejo and comedian Steve Treviño, has already become a creative hub for Texas talent. Vallejo took on producing duties for "Ain't That Love," with Paul Eason (of The Wilder Blue) lending his guitar expertise and mixing the track to perfection.

Bagwell recalls that the song almost never saw the light of day. "I wrote this tune a long time ago when I was a songwriter at Sony ATV in Nashville. I think my co-writer Dustin James and I had never met before our songwriting session, and we knocked out this really awesome duet that I loved. I had sent it to my long-time buddy Bo Brumble years ago, and then, honestly, I forgot about it! Bo reminded me about the song, and we vowed to record it."

Brumble, who has collaborated with Bagwell in the past, shares his excitement about finally releasing the track: "I'm not a writer on this one, but I wish I was! I love the humor in the lyrics and the message. I'm so pumped to finally have a recording out there with Bri!"

To celebrate the release, Bagwell will take the stage tonight (Feb. 14) at Gruene Hall for a sold-out show with Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. The crowd can expect to hear "Ain't That Love" live for the first time, and with Bagwell's impressive track record-13 No.1 hits on Texas Country radio-this track is already primed to join that list.

