Brent Cobb Releases New Gospel Album 'And Now, Let's Turn To Page…'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb's debut gospel album, And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., is out now via his own label, Ol' Buddy Records.

Reflecting on the album, Cobb shares, "These songs have uplifted my spirit throughout my whole life. They still do today. Doesn't matter to me what anyone does or doesn't believe in, if the only belief one has is in music, I believe this album will uplift the listener's spirit as well."

In celebration of the release, Cobb was featured on NPR's "Morning Edition" earlier today and will embark on his headline "When It's My Time Tour" next month. Upcoming shows include Washington DC's City Winery, Philadelphia's City Winery, New York's City Winery, Lexington's The Burl, Chicago's City Winery, Indianapolis' Hi-Fi and Nashville's City Winery among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the record features new renditions of eight traditional gospel songs that have been a cherished part of Cobb's life, as well as one original track, "When It's My Time," written by Cobb, his wife, Layne, and Mike Harmeier.

With these songs, Cobb pays homage to the community and values of his hometown of Ellaville, GA, while still incorporating his acclaimed signature sound-imbuing these gospel standards with elements of country, blues and southern rock in a way that is authentically and uniquely Cobb.

Although the album has been a long-time dream for Cobb, it has only come to fruition now due to a near-death experience in July 2020, when the vehicle that he was driving, with his young son inside, got T-boned at a rural four-way stop. Following the crash, Cobb found himself with a renewed outlook on life, remembering, "You just start piecing together how everything is sort of intentional...I'd always had it in the back of my mind to make a gospel album. That moment of clarity, of almost getting killed, made me think I should just make the gospel album now."

A deeply personal project, And Now, Let's Turn To Page... finds Cobb surrounded by those who mean the most to him, with his wife Layne, his mother Renee, his sister Alecia, his father Patrick and his cousin Dave all joining him on the closing track, "Blessed Be The Tie That Binds."

Additional musicians featured across the album include Brian Allen (bass), Mike Harris (guitar), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and Philip Towns (keyboards) as well as special background vocals from Caylee Hammack (a fellow Ellaville, GA native), Anderson East and members of Antioch, a Georgia-based gospel group led by Cobb's father.

Listen to the new album here: