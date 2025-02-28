Breakout Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Releases New Single 'Flyover State'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising singer, songwriter and celebrated storyteller Michael Marcagi shares a heartfelt new single entitled “Flyover State." “‘Flyover State’ is a song about falling into the trap of imposter syndrome and feeling like you don’t belong,” Marcagi explains. “It’s about taking risks, going new places, and stepping out of your comfort zone”

As with each new release from Marcagi, he reveals the heart of the matter from the very onset, with the upbeat mandolin underscoring his emotionally charged delivery. Lyrically, he wrestles with the day-to-day grind, “I look around, and this life ain't mine. I’m in the backseat watching the world pass me by.” A driving beat kicks in and uplifts the soaring refrain, “I’m stuck in a flyover state of mind.”

“Flyover State” lands in the wake of the recent fan-favorite “Midwest Kid.” Holler hailed the song as a “nostalgic, uptempo earworm,” before noting, “Michael Marcagi continues to cement himself as one of the most exciting new voices in the folk landscape.”

“Midwest Kid” followed on the heels of recent singles “Keep Me Honest,” “Good Enough”—which was co-written by Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers—and “Tear It All Apart.” Of “Tear It All Apart,” HITS professed, “Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he’s a true-blue story teller.” Flaunt Magazine observed, “Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it.”

Marcagi arrived on the scene in 2024 with his Warner Records debut EP American Romance. Its Platinum-certified lead single, “Scared to Start,” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, amassing more than 4 billion TikTok views and nearly 800 million global streams in the process. This past June, Marcagi made his late night TV debut performing the hit on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Marcagi is currently on the road for a run of US headline dates. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May, and then will join Rainbow Kitten Surprise across the Southeastern US in June. Click HERE for ticket details and see the full list of dates below.

Michael Marcagi 2025 Tour Dates

*with The Lumineers

^with Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Feb 28 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall

Mar 01 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

Mar 02 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

Mar 04 — Lawrence, KS — The Granada

Mar 06 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

Mar 07 — Basalt, CO — The Arts Campus at Willits

Mar 08 — Keystone, CO — River Run Events Center

Mar 09 – Steamboat Springs, CO — Strings Outdoor Stage

Mar 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Mar 13 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

Mar 14 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar 15 — Eugene, OR — WOW Hall

Mar 17 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 19 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Mar 21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre

Mar 22 — San Diego, CA — Music Box

Apr 23 — Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle*

Apr 24 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena*

Apr 26 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle*

Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Forum*

Apr 30 — Bilbao, Spain — Bilbao Arena*

May 02 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena*

May 03 — Madrid, Spain — WiZink*

May 06 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg — Rockhal*

May 08 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom*

May 09 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena*

May 11 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum*

May 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena*

May 15 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena*

May 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live*

May 19 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National*

May 20 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena*

May 22 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Arena*

May 24 — London, UK — The O2*

May 25 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena*

May 28 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena*

May 29 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro*

May 31 — Dublin, Ireland — St. Anne’s Park*

Jun 14 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company^

Jun 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — FTL War Memorial^

Jun 18 — Clearwater, FL — The Sound at Coachman Park^

Jun 20 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

Jun 21 — Simpsonville, SC — CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park^

Aug 3 — Saint Chales, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sep 13 — Cavendish, Canada — Sommo Festival

Comments