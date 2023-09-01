Breakout R&B Star Laya Releases 'Bet That' EP

A music video for "Need 2 Know" was also released.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 1 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 2 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 3 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 4 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'

Breakout R&B Star Laya Releases 'Bet That' EP

After turning up the heat all summer, Staten Island R&B sensation LAYA presents her anxiously awaited new EP, BET THAT, out today. 

The seven-track body of work finds the genre-smashing siren in the zone. She flexes confidently and runs her own world unapologetically. 

Among many standouts, the single “Ain’t Playin’” layers breathy vocals above a laid back beat. Her delivery barely cracks a whisper as she declares, “I ain’t playin’ wit you,” only for DJ airhorns to wail across a danceable bridge. She sets the tone with the opener and title track “Bet That.”

Ominous orchestration gives way to the sound of an engine revving in the distance and an otherworldly beat laced tight with guitar. Meanwhile, this boss proceeds to lay down the rules from the get-go, “We don’t discuss s at the function.”

On other end of the spectrum, “Left, Right GO!” moves in lockstep on a dreamy march. Then, there’s “Psycho Bitch.” A slinky bassline and head-nodding beat can’t contain her manic energy or soulful delivery. She wonders, “Can we be alone? I feel a stroke of luck coming on.” 

She initially paved the way for the project with “F’d Up” and, most recently, “Need 2 Know.” Of the latter, SoulBounce wrote, “The creative singer-songwriter catches her man slipping and has questions that need truthful answers in her new single ‘Need 2 Know’,” and Rated R&B observed, “While something about its vigorous production recalls Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better,” its lyrics differ. Regarding her romantic relationships, LAYA insists on honesty even if it may cause discomfort.” 

“Need 2 Know” stands bold alongside LAYA’s 2022 viral hit “Sailor Moon 2.0” with Baby Tate and her sultry cover of Missy Elliott’s “Sock It 2 Me” for Amazon Music’s Women’s History Month campaign. After a breakthrough 2022, which included her debut EP Um, Hello, LAYA proves she’s here to stay.

Photo Credit - Brian Ziff


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Perths Alt-Indie Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Invites Listeners To Embark On A Raw And Soul Photo
Perth's Alt-Indie Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Invites Listeners To Embark On A Raw And Soul-Stirring Adventure With EP, 'Respire'

Following the release of 'Oh Well' and 'Initial Pulse', dynamic and resilient alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood, will release her much-anticipated EP, 'Respire' on 1st September 2023. Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, Jay Wood's alternative indie acoustic sound has been likened to the lyrical prowess of artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Missy Higgins, creating a unique and captivating musical experience.

2
Indie-Rock Visionary Stefan West Explores The Essence Of Freedom And Purpose In Take What Photo
Indie-Rock Visionary Stefan West Explores The Essence Of Freedom And Purpose In 'Take What You Need'

Based in the coastal city of Geelong in Victoria, Australia, indie artist, Stefan West, is set to release his highly anticipated single, 'Take What You Need' on 1st September, 2023, serving as the first glimpse into Stefan's transformative full-length debut album, 'Cambridge'.

3
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single Juice Of The Sun Photo
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'

Featuring production by Chris Collins (Royel Otis, Matt Corby), mixing by sonic luminary Jorge Elbrecht (Alvvays, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) and mastering by the legendary Heba Kadry (Björk, Sufjan Stevens), the Mushroom EP arrives just before the band's first-ever Rainbow Rock mini-festival in Big Sur and San Pedro, CA.

4
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With Flesh It Out Photo
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'

Directed by Ranger Garrett, “Flesh It Out” arrives with an art-house style official video intended to capture a ‘day in the life’ in Nashville. Showing another side of the fluorescent glitz and glamour of the music city, it was shot around various alternative landmarks using a vintage Sony PMW-F3 and Sony Handycam DCR-SX45.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'
Gavin Magnus Releases Reflective Pop Rock AnthemGavin Magnus Releases Reflective Pop Rock Anthem

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE