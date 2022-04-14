Bre Kennedy Shares Intimate EP 'Note To Self (Acoustic)'
Nashville-based singer and songwriter Bre Kennedy will share her new EP, Note To Self (Acoustic), tomorrow at all digital retailers (pre-save here).
It features five stripped back versions of songs from her 2021 debut album, Note To Self, with themes of self-growth and reflection shining even more brightly through these raw, intimate and moving renditions.
She'll perform these and other personal anthems across North America on her current tour supporting Joy Oladokun, which wraps with two shows in Nashville (May 14 and 15) at The Basement East, and she'll be making her debut appearance at Bonnaroo this summer. This is just the beginning for Kennedy, who has cemented herself as an artist to watch and one of the brightest voices out of the New Nashville music scene.
Of the new EP, Kennedy says, "I wrote Note To Self in the thick of quarantine, and it helped me heal and navigate my self-growth through 2020. This acoustic EP honors coming of age, growing pains and celebrates seeing our friends again, letting go of what we can't control, and the best and worst parts of ourselves."
Bre Kennedy creates music soaked in rich, timeless storytelling with innate pop sensibilities. She grew up in a musical household, taking in the greats like Tom Petty, Heart, Aretha Franklin, and Carole King. After a brief stint in LA, she hopped in her Nissan and headed to Nashville where she discovered her true musical identity.
She self-released her Jealous of Birds EP in 2019, followed by 2020's Twenty Something EP, and her 2021debut album, Note To Self, all of which appeared on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and the latter of which saw Kennedy grace the cover of the Today's Singer-Songwriters. In the past couple of years, Kennedy has sold-out Nashville's historic Exit In and has supported such renowned artists as Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and Birdtalker. At the end of 2021, Kennedy signed to Nettwerk and is currently working on new music.
Watch the new acoustic performance here:
TOUR DATES W/ JOY OLADOKUN
April 15 - Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
April 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
April 19 - Salt Lake City @ Soundwell
April 20 - Denver, CO @ Summit
April 22 - Kansas City @ The Recordbar
April 23 - Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
April 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
April 26 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre
April 27 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
April 28 - West Palm Beach, FL @ SunFest 2022
April 29 - Toronto, CA @ Horseshoe Tavern
May 1 - Boston, MA @ The Royale
May 2 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
May 5 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
May 6 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall
May 9 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
May 11 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
May 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
May 14 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
May 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East