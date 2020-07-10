Brazilian Music Day and Fundraisers for Black Lives Matter Charities to Highlight Bandsintown LIVE's Daily Livestreaming

In addition to its regular daily live music programming, the Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channels are hosting three special events this week.

This Wednesday, July 15th in celebration of music from Ingrooves Music Group artists around the globe, Bandsintown Live will be broadcasting Ingrooves Brazil Day, featuring an all-star cast of Brazilian pop, funk, and hip-hop artists. Brazil's music scene has surged in the last few years, making them one of the top music markets worldwide. Stay tuned in for sets from Clara Valverde, Pagan John, Luana Berti, Hariel and MCG15.

On Thursday, July 16th Bandsintown is teaming up with London and L.A. based music promotions agency, Listen Up for a day of programming spanning across House, Techno, R&B, Soul, Dancehall and Afrobeats. For this special day of music, they've chosen to raise money for two organizations which are close to their hearts and support the Black Lives Matter movement - Color of Change (US), and Black Minds Matter (UK). Tune in for performances from artists and DJs they represent including Bobby Brackins, Cuppy, Mason Collective, Jake Isaac, Joël, Blinkie and Mega.

On Saturday, July 18th Ocean Meets Music brings the online world of e-sports and the biggest names in electronic music together to build awareness and save the famous Vancouver Aquarium, which is at risk of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The aquarium is home to thousands of ocean species and inspires millions of visitors to minimize their impact on our world's oceans. Catch amazing DJ sets, gaming tournaments and an array of global music and gaming partners coming together to save a cornerstone of the ocean world.

MONDAY - JULY 13 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Devon Gilfillian

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Ellis Delaney

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Distant Cousins

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Wild Ponies

TUESDAY - JULY 14 - Bandsintown DISCOVERY

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Freja the Dragon

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Mykey

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT PHANGS

WEDNESDAY - JULY 15- Bandsintown FUSION

Ingrooves Brazil Day. More details above.

Live on live.bandsintown.com starting at 4:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM PST

Clara Valverde, Luana Berti, MC Hariel, Pagan John, MC G15



WEDNESDAY - 7/15 - OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT JoLivi

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Ski Team

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Jason Lee McKinney Band

THURSDAY - JULY 16 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBESListen Up curates a day of special programming to raise funds for Color of Change (US), and Black Minds Matter (UK). More details above.Live on live.bandsintown.com 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Mega2:20 PM ET / 11:20 PM PT Joel2:40 PM ET / 11:40 PM PT Jake Isaac3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Bobby Brackins3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT Cuppy4:20 PM ET / 1:20 PM PT Blinkie5:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT Mason Collective

Octopus x Space YachtLive on live.bandsintown.com Every Thursday Octopus Recordings & Space Yacht delve into their underground network to celebrate the forefront of Techno & House artists dropping red-hot sessions.8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Kill Frenzy

FRIDAY - JULY 17- Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Juice

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT The Elwins

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Moon Taxi

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Jared & the Mill

OUTSKIRTS REWIND

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Liz Longley

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The National Parks

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TBA

SATURDAY - JULY 18 Ocean Meets Music Festival

Live on live.bandsintown.com

E-sports and the biggest names in electronic music come together in support of the Vancouver Aquarium - at risk of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

6PM - 1AM ET / 9PM to 3AM PT

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You