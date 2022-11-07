Braydbunch to Release Their Latest Single 'Snakes & Gates'

Any real artist can attest that the functionality of music can vary from person to person. Music can be entertainment, an agent for change, and also a source of strength. For the New York based Trans Non-Binary artist known as Braydbunch, it's a combination of all three.

Braydbunch is an artist that holds no punches with their work, as they are making more than just music; they're building a movement. A movement that goes far beyond their work in music, sports and education, creating a community of acceptance for them and the people around them breaking down barriers for others who share similar life experiences to Brayd. Recently Braydbunch did just that when she became the 1st ever Celebrity Boxing Non-Binary Division Champion.

Now Braydbunch is following up that success with plans to drop their latest single "Snakes & Gates". This is an aggressive rap driven single that finds Braydbunch tapping into their rock roots to create the perfect pump jam for the grueling training they have undergone over the last year in preparing for their Celebrity Boxing debut.

When asked about the upcoming release of their latest single, Braydbunch said, "I'm really excited to release my upcoming track "Snakes and Gates." I've spent a lot of time over the last few years testing out different sounds as both an artist and a music producer. From classic hip hop to drill to EDM.

However, the few people lucky enough to hear this new sound say this Rap Rock track is the sound I was born to make. It's the latest version of Braydbunch fight music meant to pump you up. It also tells a true story about where I've been recently. I feel like I am finally growing into the Rockstar I was born to be!"

Growing up in Huntington, Long Island, Braydbunch describes their younger self as a kid with big dreams and an even bigger imagination. As a child Brayd was always humming tunes around the house. At the time, they were classified as non-verbal, so Brayd spoke through music.

By freshman year of high school, they entered into a Battle Of the Bands contest with two other friends, rapping with what could be described as a "McDonald's" aesthetic. By sophomore year, they formed a punk band called The SophMorons, along with a couple of other bands throughout their high school years. After graduating high school, Brayd moved onto college, earning a Bachelor's Degree in History with a certification in Secondary Education.

They continued onto graduate school, earning two Masters in Special Education and Counseling. It was around this time that Brayd recognized the true depths of their identity and thus began transitioning from male to female. Their transition though hasn't always been an easy process as they received push back from their job in the education world, as Brayd was threatened, harassed, discriminated against, and nearly wrongfully terminated for their identity.

However, in the midst of the madness, Brayd found a sense of community within their New York City students. It started with exchanging raps on historical subjects like the Haitian Revolution and graduated to Brayd starting a club at school for those interested in hip-hop. As Braydbunch, the artist harnesses masculine and feminine energy in a way that at times is a perfect balance and at others a perfect contrast.

Their persona is deconstructed into two parts: there's Lady Brayd, the glam EDM producer/artist and Shady Brayd, the bona fide rapper. As a lifelong martial artist, Brayd's music is not only a place for them to vent, but also the soundtrack to their own training. Training that has been fruitful for Brayd as they became the first ever Celebrity Boxing Nonbinary Division Champion, where they are known as the "The Non-Binary Ninja."

Stay tuned to Braydbunch's socials below for more updates on future concert, and music releases as well as updates on her training and future fights.