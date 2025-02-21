Brave Days Releases 'Basement Show Therapy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready, because Brave Days is back, bringing the unfiltered energy of 2010s Warped Tour straight into 2025 with their latest single, "Basement Show Therapy." If you've ever screamed your lungs out in a sweaty mosh pit, clutched a free sticker from your favorite band's merch tent, or felt the world make sense for just a moment in the middle of a pop-punk anthem, this one's for you.

With a sound that's equal parts nostalgic and ferocious, Brave Days has been making serious waves. Their performances at So What!? Festival and Audiofeed turned heads, and their signing to Texas indie label Common Thread Records proves they're only just getting started. Taking cues from bands like The Wonder Years and New Found Glory, Brave Days infuses their signature Whatever Punk sound with raw emotion and undeniable hooks.

Paired with their earlier release "Tulip", it's clear that Brave Days isn't just here to play along with nostalgia-they're here to redefine it.

With new EPs, tour plans, and major ambitions on the horizon, Brave Days is leading the charge for a new era of pop punk. Stream "Basement Show Therapy" on all major streaming platforms. For fans of New Found Glory, The Wonder Years, and Rise Against, Brave Days is a must-hear.

