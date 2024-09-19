Brandy Clark Wins Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brandy Clark won Song of the Year at last night’s 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards for “Dear Insecurity,” featuring Brandi Carlile — her first win at the annual awards. Clark also performed “Take Mine,” during the awards ceremony, accompanied by SistaStrings.

“Dear Insecurity” — which also won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year — is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features Clark’s most personal songwriting to date (Warner Records, stream/purchase here).

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, the record landed on several “Best of 2023” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Variety and Forbes, who calls the album “an Americana Masterpiece.” Additionally, the Los Angeles Times praises, “one of Nashville’s craftiest and most meticulous storytellers,” while Variety declares, “further clarifies that she’s one of America’s treasures,” and Billboard proclaims, “Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter.”

Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released four acclaimed albums of her own including 2020’s Your Life is A Record. The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

She also composed the music and lyrics for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, with Shucked receiving nine Tony nominations overall last year.

Photo credit: Victoria Stevens

Comments