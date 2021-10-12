Brandi Carlile's 'In These Silent Days' Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile's widely acclaimed new album, In These Silent Days, debuts at #1 this week on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart.

The record is also currently #2 on the Vinyl Albums chart (12, 089 units sold), #3 on both the Top Albums Sales and Top Current Albums Sales charts and #11 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Purchase the album on CD and vinyl here.

Out now on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

In celebration of the new music, Carlile will make her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" next Saturday, October 23 with host Jason Sudeikis and returned to "The Howard Stern Show" last week for an in-depth interview and performance of two songs: "Right On Time," the lead single from In These Silent Days, and a cover of Elton John's "Madman Across The Water."

Listen to the new album here: