Brandi Carlile Releases New Album 'In These Silent Days'

"In These Silent Days", the highly anticipated new album from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, is out today.

Inspired by the mining of her own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), "In These Silent Days" was conceived of while Carlile was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

Recorded once again at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the album features Carlile (vocals, guitar, piano), Tim Hanseroth (vocals, bass), Phil Hanseroth (vocals, guitar), Cobb (guitar, percussion) and Jennings (piano, organ, synth) as well as Chris Powell (drums, percussion), Josh Neumann (strings) and special guests Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on backing vocals on the track "You And Me On The Rock."

"In These Silent Days" follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, "...an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force." In the years since-in addition tocollaborative projects with The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned six Grammy Awards recognizing her work as a performer, songwriter and producer.

Listen to the new album here: