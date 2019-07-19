Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires Form 'The Highwomen'

The Highwomen-a new collaborative movement formed by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires-officially launches today with the release of the group's debut single, "Redesigning Women."

Watch the official music video below!

Directed by Elizabeth Olmstead and produced by Revolution Pictures, the video features The Highwomen along with special guests Lauren Alaina, Kassi Ashton, Cam, Lilly Hiatt, Wynonna Judd, Catie Offerman, Cassadee Pope, Erin Rae, Raelynn, Natalie Stovall, Tanya Tucker, Anna Vaus and Hailey Whitters.

Of the track, Hemby shares, "'Redesigning Women' is the life most women are living today. We juggle so much in 24 hours and I wanted to write a song that reflected the goodness, the madness and the hilarity of it all."

The single is the first unveiled from collective's highly anticipated self-titled debut album, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, which will be releasedSeptember 6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Brand new merchandise is now available through exclusive pre-order bundles via The Highwomen's official webstore. $4 from each bundle sale will be donated to She Is The Music-a nonprofit organization committed to driving inclusivity and equality for women in music with the goal of transforming the industry's landscape. More information can be found athttps://sheisthemusic.org.

In celebration of the release, The Highwomen will make their live debut at Newport Folk Festival next Friday, July 26. This landmark performance is their only confirmed full concert to date.

Continually demonstrating the importance of inclusion and collaboration, The Highwomen are joined by several guest musicians, vocalists and songwriters across the album. The project features Sheryl Crow (background vocals, bass), Yola (vocals, background vocals),Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar), Jason Isbell (acoustic/electric guitar), Phil Hanseroth (bass, background vocals), Tim Hanseroth (guitar, background vocals), Chris Powell (drums) andPeter Levin (piano and keyboards) with songs written by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, the Hanseroth twins, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and RayLaMontagne among many others.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile notes. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."





