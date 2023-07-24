Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the 'Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)'

The single also features special guest musicians Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Dave Mackay (keys).

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 1 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the 'Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)'

Brandi Carlile’s new rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, is out today and featured on the new version of the Barbie movie soundtrack: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).

Produced by Carlile, who plays guitar, piano, keys, banjo and moog on the track, “Closer To Fine” also features special guest musicians Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Dave Mackay (keys).

A 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, Carlile is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with several studio projects released this year including her show-stopping rendition of “Home,” which was featured on the final season of Ted Lasso, Brandy Clark’s new self-titled album and Tanya Tucker’s Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell’s forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell At Newport (out July 28).

Known for her powerful live performances, Carlile recently held her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” event at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, which included her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam.”

She will also perform select headline shows this year as well as several dates with P!NK as part of her stadium tour later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 22—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+
July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*
July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park*
August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field*
August 4—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion+
August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park*
August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park*
August 17—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#
August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome*
August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field*
August 27—St. Louis, MO—Evolution Festival
August 29—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State Fair^
August 31—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival#
September 1—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium
September 8—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre#
September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre**
September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 16—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center‡
September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park*
September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater†
September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome*
September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park*
September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field*
October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium*
October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*
October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field*
October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl
January 18-21, 2024—Barcelo Maya Resort, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend
*with P!NK
+special solo show
#with special guest Brandy Clark
^with special guest Wynonna Judd
‡with special guest Katie Pruitt
†with special guest Tanya Tucker
**with special guest Joy Oladokun
 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP Photo
Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP

Nettwerk is excited to reveal the signing of Vancouver singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist alternative pop-psych artist Old Man Canyon. To celebrate the news, Jett Pace a.k.a. Old Man Canyon, unveils the details of his highly anticipated upcoming EP, So Long Babylon, out September 29 with the release of its second single, “Never Apart.”

2
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album Mountains Photo
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains'

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, delivered with the help of an all-star cast of friends including Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby. The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell.

3
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming Photo
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Experience the timeless music of The Beach Boys like never before with their classic albums now available to stream in immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Rediscover iconic hits and beloved songs with unparalleled clarity and depth.

4
The Arcadian Wild Release New Album Welcome Photo
The Arcadian Wild Release New Album 'Welcome'

Working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull), the band approached the recording sessions for the album as live as possible, embracing the organic feel of their concerts with the help of double bassist Erik Coveney (Sierra Hull, Dave Barnes).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'
AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in SeptemberAMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & MoreNils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & More
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for StreamingThe Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED