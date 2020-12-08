Brandi Carlile Confirms 'Still Home for the Holidays' Livestream Concert for December 13

Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will perform a special "Still Home for the Holidays" livestream concert this Sunday, December 13 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT via Veeps. Tickets for the show are on-sale now with two purchase options: general admission and a special bundle that also includes a pre-order of Carlile's forthcoming memoir, Broken Horses, to be released April 6 via Crown-an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Full ticket details can be found at https://brandicarlile.veeps.com.

The event continues a series of monumental years for Carlile, who is nominated in two categories at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards: Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Carried Me With You" from Onward written with Phil Hanserothand Tim Hanseroth) and Best Country Song ("Crowded Table" performed by The Highwomen written with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna). She also produced The Secret Sisters' acclaimed new album, Saturn Return, which is nominated for Best Folk Album.

Additionally, earlier this fall, Carlile released "A Beautiful Noise," a new duet with Alicia Keys. The stripped-down, piano-driven track was written by an all-female team of musicians including Carlile, Keys, Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters.

In addition to her Grammy Award-winning work as a solo artist and producer, Carlile is a member of the acclaimed collaborative movement, The Highwomen, alongside Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the collective's self-titled debut album entered at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart last fall (Low Country/Sounds Elektra Records). Of the group, Entertainment Weekly declares, "As solo singer-songwriters, the women are formidable; together, they are sublime...Pooling their strengths in this supergroup creates a Voltron that radiates heart, humor, and high times."

On top of her work as a musician, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation. Created in 2008 with longtime bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Looking Out amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The If Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $1 million benefiting children whose families, communities and schools have been torn apart by war through their 2017 Cover Stories project.

