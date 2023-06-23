Brad Paisley Releases New Song 'So Many Summers'

Brad will perform the new song and several of his hits for television audiences as part of his appearance on the Today Show’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14.

Jun. 23, 2023

Country music superstar Brad Paisley is premiering a new song today across all digital platforms, “So Many Summers.” Written by Brad, Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, “So Many Summers” is the second song off his to-be-released album Son of The Mountains. It will be Brad’s first album with Universal Music Group Nashville. 

Bob Oermann for MusicRow Magazine proclaims, “Live it up and have a good time, because you only get so many summers. ‘Swing for the fence, jump in the water …and tell her you love her.’ A word of wisdom from the senior citizen at the playground. And it RAWKS. Play this on repeat.”

Brad will perform the new song and several of his hits for television audiences as part of his appearance on the Today Show’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14.

“So Many Summers” is the follow up to the poignant “Same Here,” with special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, released in February on the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Proceeds from the song go to UNITED24 for their ‘Rebuild Ukraine’ program where Brad serves as an Ambassador.

Up next, Brad will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper. The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks show synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony, and will feature charitable partner The Store. This is Brad’s second time headlining Let Freedom Sing! and the first time the city has requested a previous performer play again.  

On July 5, Brad, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies will present a SOLD-OUT “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” at Zanies in Nashville. The evening will include Nate Bargatze and will feature a night of improv with Brad, Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Kevin Nealon and Groundlings Alumni. Proceeds from the event will go to The Store.  

About BRAD PAISLEY:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. 

Paisley's additional endeavors include his “American Highway” Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts. 

Photo Credit: Jim She



