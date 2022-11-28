Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
“Just To Be Kind” is available to stream now.
Friday, November 25th, Australian ARIA chart-topping act and indie royalty Boy & Bear shared a special acoustic version of their recent single, "Just To Be Kind," available to stream now.
The band's second step in a new chapter, "Just to Be Kind" receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the timeless croon of Dave Hosking's vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band.
The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single "State of Flight." Addressing deeper, open-ended questions to life and relationships, the single's musings juxtaposed to the band's irresistible brand of grand and uplifting indie-alt pop.
"We've always loved doing stripped back versions of our own songs. It allows us to reinterpret the song in a new light as well indulge a little in our folkier side. It's generally arranged and recorded pretty quickly as to keep it feeling raw and natural. Anyways, here's our acoustic version of 'Just to be Kind.' Hope you like it" - Dave Hosking
The band have largely celebrated their return to new music in 2022 with tours across Australia, Europe and the UK. Following recent stops in London, Stockholm, Berlin and more, the band returned to Australia to perform alongside Crowded House for two shows at A Day on the Green, where they were also pulled on stage during the headline set for their rendition of "Fall At Your Feet."
Next, Boy & Bear make visits to Tasmania for Forth Pub 150 Festival and a date at Hobart Uni Bar in December. Sitting with over 1 million Spotify listeners a week, fans can expect more new music from the band arriving soon to enjoy in their acclaimed live setting.
Immerse in the stripped back and wholly-intimate version of "Just To Be Kind" today, as Boy & Bear continue to see out 2022 as one of Australia's most adored music royalties.
Listen to the new acoustic single here:
November 28, 2022
