Bounty Killer & More Set to Receive Honors at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Elite Group has revealed the first wave of distinguished honorees for the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, celebrating music legends whose contributions have profoundly shaped the cultural landscape of Caribbean music.

Bounty Killer will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, commemorating his immense influence across generations. Fans can look forward to his highly anticipated return to the stage for his first U.S. performance in fifteen years, set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 5, as part of the Reggae Fest concert series.

Austin "Super Blue" Lyons, the visionary behind the iconic "jump and wave" style of soca via his 1991 “Get Something and Wave" hit, will receive the prestigious Calypso Honors for his lasting impact on the genre. Additionally, producer and composer Kerwin Du Bois will be recognized for his influence on Caribbean music and will receive a Producer Honor.

‘Caribbean Music's Biggest Night,’ the third annual Caribbean Music Awards, is set to take place at Kings Theatre in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, on August 28, 2025. General sale tickets for the extravagant event officially went on sale last week and are available to purchase now HERE.

As announced, the 2025 edition of the annual event showcases over 200 nominees across more than 40 categories. Voting wrapped up last month, allowing participants to select their favorite artists in each category. This year saw a 73% increase in voting compared to previous years.

Masicka and Shenseea lead the charge with seven nominations each, while Patrice Roberts and Kes closely follow with six nominations apiece. Notable artists such as Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium have also made their mark, each receiving five nominations. Check out the full list of nominees HERE.

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrate the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape. Caribbean Music's Biggest Night returns on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Graphic Credit: Caribbean Elite Group



