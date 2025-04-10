The Caribbean Music Awards Returns in August- Full List of Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Caribbean Music Awards are set to thrill audiences once again with its third annual celebration on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. This landmark event will showcase the genre-defining artists and trailblazers who are shaping the dynamic future of Caribbean music.

With over 150 nominees across more than 40 categories, the 2025 edition promises to be the most electrifying yet. Fans can now head to CaribMusicAwards.com to cast their votes. Voting opens today, April 9, and will close on Friday, May 31—providing the global Caribbean community with plenty of time to champion their favorite artists.

This year’s leading nominees celebrate the incredible talent and influence of Caribbean music on the world stage. Masicka and Shenseea lead the pack with seven nominations each. Close behind are Patrice Roberts and Kes, each racking up six nominationsfor their remarkable contributions to Soca and Caribbean Fusion. Other standout artists such as Dancehall titan Vybz Kartel, innovative talents Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium each earned five nominations. Additionally, Bunji Garlin, Romain Virgo, and Lila Iké make strong impressions with four nominations each, recognized for their ongoing excellence and international reach.

This year, the Caribbean Music Awards proudly unveils seven new categories that reflect the genre's ongoing evolution and global influence. New additions include Reggae – Collaboration of the Year and Reggae Song of the Year, spotlighting the genre's rich roots and innovation. Also making their debut are Female – International DJ of the Year, Caribbean Fusion Song of the Year, Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year, the high-energy Zess-Steam Artist of the Year, and the spiritually resonant Gospel Song of the Year. These debut categories highlight the breathtaking diversity, creativity, and expansive influence of Caribbean music today.

Caribbean Music Awards Nominations

People's Choice

Joé Dwèt Filé

Kes

Lady Lava

Shenseea

Skeng

Skillibeng

Vybz Kartel

Yung Bredda



Dancehall - Album Of The Year

Dexta Daps - Trilogy

Govana - Legacy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Spice - Mirror 25

Vybz Kartel - First Week Out



Male Dancehall - Artist Of The Year

Busy Signal

Chronic Law

Dexta Daps

Kranium

Masicka

Sean Paul

Valiant

Vybz Kartel



Female Dancehall - Artist Of The Year

Jada Kingdom

Shaneil Muir

Shenseea

Spice

Stalk Ashley

Stefflon Don

Vanessa Bling



Dancehall Song Of The Year

Squash - Big Breeze

Comet - Vybz Kartel

HAAD (Fiesta) - Armanii

Happy Birthday - Busy Signal

Higher Life - Kranium, Chronic Law

Hit & Run - Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius

What's Up (Big Buddy) - Jada Kingdom

Whites - Masicka



Dancehall - Best New Artist

Armanii

Daan Chorus

Kman 6ixx

Kraff Gad

Lady Lava

Malie Donn

Monéa

Rajah Wild



Dancehall - Performer Of The Year

Dexta Daps

Ding Dong

Elephant Man

Masicka

Shenseea

Skeng

Spice

Tommy Lee Sparta



Dancehall - Impact Award

Nigy Boy

Armanii

Daan Chorus

D'yani

Malie Donn

Moyann

Rajah Wild

Stalk Ashley



Dancehall - Collaboration Of The Year

Shenseea, Masicka, Di Genius - Hit and Run

450, Valiant - Faith

Ding Dong, Kraff Gad - Benz Key

Govana x Jada Kingdom - Pull Over

Kranium & Chronic Law- Higher Life

Popcaan & Chronic Law- St Thomas Native

Stalk Ashley & Skillibeng - Really like U



Reggae - Album Of The Year

Bugle - Apex

Etana - Nectar of the Gods

Mortimer - From Within

Romain Virgo - The Gentle Man

UB40 - UB45

Various Artists — Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film



Reggae Song of the Year

Been There Before - Romain Virgo feat Masicka

Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord

Fry Plantain - Lila Iké & Joey Bada$$

Haunted - Pressure

Legend Legend - Protoje

Never See Us Fall - Marlon Asher & Sizzla

Pile up - Alaine

Praise Jah In The Moonlight - YG Marley



Female Reggae - Artist Of The Year

Alaine

Etana

Lila Iké

Marcia Griffiths

Naomi Cowan

Queen Omega

Tanya Stephens



Reggae - Best New Artist

Haile

Blvk H3ro

Jayden

Joby Jay

Kxng Izem

Royal Blue

Sevana



Male Reggae - Artist Of The Year

Anthony B

Buju Banton

Gramps Morgan

Pressure

Romain Virgo

Sizzla

Tarrus Riley

YG Marley



Reggae - Collaboration Of The Year

Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord

Imeru Tafari x Queen Ifrica - I Love Rastafari

Lila Iké Ft. Joey Bada$$ - Fry Plantain

Mortimer Ft. Kabaka Pyramid & Lila Iké - Bruises

Romain Virgo feat. Masicka - Been There Before



Reggae - Impact Award

Anthony B

Imeru Tafari

Jah9

Naomi Cowan

Ras-I

Sevana

YG Marley



Reggae/Dancehall - Video Of The Year

Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord

Ding Dong - Old Skool New Skool

Kranium ft. Chronic Law Higher Life

Masicka - 20 Matic

Shenseea - Hit & Run ft. Masicka, Di Genius

Shenseea & Wizkid - Work me out

Valiant - Muhammad

Wisin, Anitta, Shaggy, Maffio - Peligrosa



Caribbean R&B Artist of The Year

Amanda Reifer

Dexta Daps

D'yani

Kranium

Monéa

Tosh Alexander



Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year

5 Two

Kalash

Kanis

Michael Robinson

Naika

Stefflon Don



Konpa Artist of the Year

Joé Dwèt Filé

Kai

Klass

Nu Look

Oswald

Rutshelle Guillaume

T-Vice

Vayb



Soca Song of the Year

Anxiety - Patrice Roberts

Best Self - Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal

Blessing - Blaka Dan

Carnival Contract - Bunji Garlin

Carnival Jumbie - Problem Child

DNA - Mical Teja

In the Center - GBM Nutron & Farmer Nappy

Trilla G, litleboy, & Quan - Someone Else



Male Soca - Artist Of The Year

​​Bunji Garlin

GBM Nutron

Kerwin Dubuis

Kes

Mical Teja

Mr. Killa

Problem Child

Skinny Fabulous



Female Soca - Artist Of The Year

Anika Berry

Destra Garcia

Fay-Ann Lyons

Jadel

Nadia Batson

Nailah Blackman

Nessa Preppy

Patrice Roberts



Soca - Best New Artist

Blaka Dan

Coutain

Hunter

Imani Ray

Mela Caribe

Star Martin

Th3rd

Trinidad Killa



Soca - Performer Of The Year

Bunji Garlin

Kes

Machel Montano

Mr. Killa

Nadia Batson

Nailah Blackman

Patrice Roberts

Pumpa



Soca - Collaboration Of The Year

Dat-C DQ & Skinny Fabulous - Start

GBM Nutron & Farmer Nappy - In the Center

Kes x Tano - Miracle

Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal- Best Self

Shal Marshal & Kerwin Du Bois - Document Me

Skinny Fabulous & Lyrikal - Hurricane

Trilla G, litleboy, & Quan - Someone Else

Voice & V'ghn - Trinidad Sweet



Soca - Video Of The Year

Alison Hinds - Born With It

Bunji Garlin - Carnival Contract

Kes - Banga

Nadia Batson - Best in a While

Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal - Best Self

Patrice Roberts - Anxiety

Voice x V'ghn - Trinidad Sweet



Soca - Impact Award

Anika Berry

Faith Callender

Jadel

Mical Teja

Rae

Trinidad Killa

V'ghn

Yung Bredda



Female International DJ of the Year

DJ Ana

DJ Charlotte

DJ Lady Drea

DJ Lips International

DJ Nunu

DJ One Gyal Army

DJ Steph Honey

DJ Tash



French Caribbean Artist of the Year

Blaiz Fayah

DJ Chinwax

DJ Quick

Joé Dwèt Filé

Kalash

Krys

Maureen

Natoxie



Latin Caribbean Artist of the Year

AKIM

Bad Bunny

El Alfa

Kruziano

La Pana

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Shakira



Bouyon Artist of the Year

Asa Bantan

Kenny G

litleboy

Mr. Ridge

Quan

Shelly Alfred

Trilla G

Triple K

Pudaz



Zess-Steam Artist Of The Year

Lady Lava

Father Philis

Nelly Cottoy

Sackie

Trinidad Killa

Yung Bredda



Music Event Of The Year

Buju Banton - Long Walk to Freedom

Dominica World Creole Festival

I Am Woman - Patrice Roberts

Konpa Kingdom

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

Soca Brainwash

Stink and Dutty

Vybz Kartel - Freedom Street



Music Cruise of the Year

Epic Carnival

Jam Rock

Love And Harmony

Uber Soca

Utopia