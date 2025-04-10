The Caribbean Music Awards Returns in August- Full List of Nominees

The third annual celebration will be on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.
The Caribbean Music Awards are set to thrill audiences once again with its third annual celebration on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. This landmark event will showcase the genre-defining artists and trailblazers who are shaping the dynamic future of Caribbean music.
With over 150 nominees across more than 40 categories, the 2025 edition promises to be the most electrifying yet. Fans can now head to CaribMusicAwards.com to cast their votes. Voting opens today, April 9, and will close on Friday, May 31—providing the global Caribbean community with plenty of time to champion their favorite artists.
This year’s leading nominees celebrate the incredible talent and influence of Caribbean music on the world stage. Masicka and Shenseea lead the pack with seven nominations each. Close behind are Patrice Roberts and Kes, each racking up six nominationsfor their remarkable contributions to Soca and Caribbean Fusion. Other standout artists such as Dancehall titan Vybz Kartel, innovative talents Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium each earned five nominations. Additionally, Bunji Garlin, Romain Virgo, and Lila Iké make strong impressions with four nominations each, recognized for their ongoing excellence and international reach.
This year, the Caribbean Music Awards proudly unveils seven new categories that reflect the genre's ongoing evolution and global influence. New additions include Reggae – Collaboration of the Year and Reggae Song of the Year, spotlighting the genre's rich roots and innovation. Also making their debut are Female – International DJ of the Year, Caribbean Fusion Song of the Year, Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year, the high-energy Zess-Steam Artist of the Year, and the spiritually resonant Gospel Song of the Year. These debut categories highlight the breathtaking diversity, creativity, and expansive influence of Caribbean music today.
People's Choice
Joé Dwèt Filé
Kes
Lady Lava
Shenseea
Skeng
Skillibeng
Vybz Kartel
Yung Bredda
Dancehall - Album Of The Year
Dexta Daps - Trilogy
Govana - Legacy
Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
Spice - Mirror 25
Vybz Kartel - First Week Out
Male Dancehall - Artist Of The Year
Busy Signal
Chronic Law
Dexta Daps
Kranium
Masicka
Sean Paul
Valiant
Vybz Kartel
Female Dancehall - Artist Of The Year
Jada Kingdom
Shaneil Muir
Shenseea
Spice
Stalk Ashley
Stefflon Don
Vanessa Bling
Dancehall Song Of The Year
Squash - Big Breeze
Comet - Vybz Kartel
HAAD (Fiesta) - Armanii
Happy Birthday - Busy Signal
Higher Life - Kranium, Chronic Law
Hit & Run - Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius
What's Up (Big Buddy) - Jada Kingdom
Whites - Masicka
Dancehall - Best New Artist
Armanii
Daan Chorus
Kman 6ixx
Kraff Gad
Lady Lava
Malie Donn
Monéa
Rajah Wild
Dancehall - Performer Of The Year
Dexta Daps
Ding Dong
Elephant Man
Masicka
Shenseea
Skeng
Spice
Tommy Lee Sparta
Dancehall - Impact Award
Nigy Boy
Armanii
Daan Chorus
D'yani
Malie Donn
Moyann
Rajah Wild
Stalk Ashley
Dancehall - Collaboration Of The Year
Shenseea, Masicka, Di Genius - Hit and Run
450, Valiant - Faith
Ding Dong, Kraff Gad - Benz Key
Govana x Jada Kingdom - Pull Over
Kranium & Chronic Law- Higher Life
Popcaan & Chronic Law- St Thomas Native
Stalk Ashley & Skillibeng - Really like U
Reggae - Album Of The Year
Bugle - Apex
Etana - Nectar of the Gods
Mortimer - From Within
Romain Virgo - The Gentle Man
UB40 - UB45
Various Artists — Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film
Reggae Song of the Year
Been There Before - Romain Virgo feat Masicka
Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord
Fry Plantain - Lila Iké & Joey Bada$$
Haunted - Pressure
Legend Legend - Protoje
Never See Us Fall - Marlon Asher & Sizzla
Pile up - Alaine
Praise Jah In The Moonlight - YG Marley
Female Reggae - Artist Of The Year
Alaine
Etana
Lila Iké
Marcia Griffiths
Naomi Cowan
Queen Omega
Tanya Stephens
Reggae - Best New Artist
Haile
Blvk H3ro
Jayden
Joby Jay
Kxng Izem
Royal Blue
Sevana
Male Reggae - Artist Of The Year
Anthony B
Buju Banton
Gramps Morgan
Pressure
Romain Virgo
Sizzla
Tarrus Riley
YG Marley
Reggae - Collaboration Of The Year
Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord
Imeru Tafari x Queen Ifrica - I Love Rastafari
Lila Iké Ft. Joey Bada$$ - Fry Plantain
Mortimer Ft. Kabaka Pyramid & Lila Iké - Bruises
Romain Virgo feat. Masicka - Been There Before
Reggae - Impact Award
Anthony B
Imeru Tafari
Jah9
Naomi Cowan
Ras-I
Sevana
YG Marley
Reggae/Dancehall - Video Of The Year
Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian "Jr Gong" Marley - Thank You Lord
Ding Dong - Old Skool New Skool
Kranium ft. Chronic Law Higher Life
Masicka - 20 Matic
Shenseea - Hit & Run ft. Masicka, Di Genius
Shenseea & Wizkid - Work me out
Valiant - Muhammad
Wisin, Anitta, Shaggy, Maffio - Peligrosa
Caribbean R&B Artist of The Year
Amanda Reifer
Dexta Daps
D'yani
Kranium
Monéa
Tosh Alexander
Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year
5 Two
Kalash
Kanis
Michael Robinson
Naika
Stefflon Don
Konpa Artist of the Year
Joé Dwèt Filé
Kai
Klass
Nu Look
Oswald
Rutshelle Guillaume
T-Vice
Vayb
Soca Song of the Year
Anxiety - Patrice Roberts
Best Self - Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal
Blessing - Blaka Dan
Carnival Contract - Bunji Garlin
Carnival Jumbie - Problem Child
DNA - Mical Teja
In the Center - GBM Nutron & Farmer Nappy
Trilla G, litleboy, & Quan - Someone Else
Male Soca - Artist Of The Year
Bunji Garlin
GBM Nutron
Kerwin Dubuis
Kes
Mical Teja
Mr. Killa
Problem Child
Skinny Fabulous
Female Soca - Artist Of The Year
Anika Berry
Destra Garcia
Fay-Ann Lyons
Jadel
Nadia Batson
Nailah Blackman
Nessa Preppy
Patrice Roberts
Soca - Best New Artist
Blaka Dan
Coutain
Hunter
Imani Ray
Mela Caribe
Star Martin
Th3rd
Trinidad Killa
Soca - Performer Of The Year
Bunji Garlin
Kes
Machel Montano
Mr. Killa
Nadia Batson
Nailah Blackman
Patrice Roberts
Pumpa
Soca - Collaboration Of The Year
Dat-C DQ & Skinny Fabulous - Start
GBM Nutron & Farmer Nappy - In the Center
Kes x Tano - Miracle
Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal- Best Self
Shal Marshal & Kerwin Du Bois - Document Me
Skinny Fabulous & Lyrikal - Hurricane
Trilla G, litleboy, & Quan - Someone Else
Voice & V'ghn - Trinidad Sweet
Soca - Video Of The Year
Alison Hinds - Born With It
Bunji Garlin - Carnival Contract
Kes - Banga
Nadia Batson - Best in a While
Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal - Best Self
Patrice Roberts - Anxiety
Voice x V'ghn - Trinidad Sweet
Soca - Impact Award
Anika Berry
Faith Callender
Jadel
Mical Teja
Rae
Trinidad Killa
V'ghn
Yung Bredda
Female International DJ of the Year
DJ Ana
DJ Charlotte
DJ Lady Drea
DJ Lips International
DJ Nunu
DJ One Gyal Army
DJ Steph Honey
DJ Tash
French Caribbean Artist of the Year
Blaiz Fayah
DJ Chinwax
DJ Quick
Joé Dwèt Filé
Kalash
Krys
Maureen
Natoxie
Latin Caribbean Artist of the Year
AKIM
Bad Bunny
El Alfa
Kruziano
La Pana
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Bouyon Artist of the Year
Asa Bantan
Kenny G
litleboy
Mr. Ridge
Quan
Shelly Alfred
Trilla G
Triple K
Pudaz
Zess-Steam Artist Of The Year
Lady Lava
Father Philis
Nelly Cottoy
Sackie
Trinidad Killa
Yung Bredda
Music Event Of The Year
Buju Banton - Long Walk to Freedom
Dominica World Creole Festival
I Am Woman - Patrice Roberts
Konpa Kingdom
Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival
Soca Brainwash
Stink and Dutty
Vybz Kartel - Freedom Street
Music Cruise of the Year
Epic Carnival
Jam Rock
Love And Harmony
Uber Soca
Utopia
