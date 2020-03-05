Boston Calling Music Festival Announces 2020 Food & Drink Lineup
Boston Calling, headlined by the Foo Fighters (Friday, May 22), Rage Against The Machine (Saturday, May 23) and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sunday, May 24), announced today a food & drink lineup for the 2020 festival that can be rivaled only by its musical counterparts. With such a wide variety of options to choose from that will offer festival attendees a taste of Boston's culinary diversity, there is something to satisfy all kinds of cravings. Festival-goers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the best of Boston's hometown food and drink scene as this year's selection ranges from recently opened ventures to longtime fan-favorites, including veteran Boston Calling vendor Tasty Burger, and new additions like world-renowned beloved pizza masters, Regina Pizzeria, and award-winning Greek restaurant GreCo. Along with the festival's diverse mix of new and returning restaurants, the lineup also includes a wide assortment of drink options to choose from, including craft beers and wines. Boston Calling takes place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24, 2020, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston). Limited Single Day Friday and Sunday and 3-Day passes are available at www.bostoncalling.com. Saturday GA and VIP tickets are SOLD OUT.
General Admission Culinary Offerings
Boston Calling's General Admission food lineup welcomes a tasty array of new restaurants for 2020. Among new additions are Boston's North End hall of famer, Regina Pizzeria, which TripAdvisor declared as the United States' best pizzeria in 2018; Taqueria El Barrio, which serves Boston's widest selection of tacos; and Top Shelf Cookie, the local bakers giving new meaning to "homemade cookies." Other additions for this year include Brato Brewhouse, Cookie Monstah, The Bacon Truck and Egg Roll Café.
Boston Calling also welcomes back several restaurants to General Admission, such as Bon Me with its K-Town Sandwich featuring Korean-style spicy chicken, and the JP Sandwich featuring roasted paprika tofu; El Pelón Taqueria, which offers a range of mouthwatering Mexican cuisine, including its Boston Calling Combo featuring a cheese quesadilla, chips, salsa and guacamole; and local fan favorite, Roxy's Grilled Cheese. Among other returnees are Mediterranean-inspired Chicken and Rice Guys and well-known Japanese restaurant, Love Art Sushi. General Admission will also host craveable vegetarian and vegan options like The Chubby Chickpea, Whole Heart Provisions and Fomu ice cream.
Platinum Culinary Offerings
Boston Calling Platinum ticketholders will be treated to specialty menus created and prepared by some of the city's most talented and acclaimed culinary talent, and will be available throughout the entire day of the festival. Friday night features chef Colin Lynch of Boston's Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb and No Relation. Since opening Bar Mezzana, Lynch has received rave reviews for his exceptional crudo offerings, handmade pasta and warm hospitality - not to mention his very own take on omakase Japanese cuisine at his much-talked about sushi and sashimi restaurant, No Relation. Chef Suzi Maitland of Trina's Starlite Lounge is stealing the Saturday night spotlight, where she will feature her Southern twist on diner-food. Maitland has been at the helm of Starlite winning numerous awards, including Esquire Network's "Best Bars in America" and Bon Appétit's "10 Best Places for Fried Chicken". Sunday night features power duo Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright of fine-dining mecca Deuxave, American bistro dbar and acclaimed modern steakhouse Boston Chops, which was among Robb Report's "25 Best Steakhouses in America Right Now" in 2019. Platinum guests will be treated to non-stop food throughout the weekend with chefs rotating from day to night, allowing guests the option to satisfy their cravings at any point in time during the festival.
Beverage Offerings
Boston Calling has also curated a vast assortment of beers and wines in both General Admission, VIP and Platinum for its 11th edition. General Admission returnees include hometown brewing favorite Samuel Adams and its assortment of beers, the iconic Miller Lite and Miller High Life, as well as Copenhagen's renowned Mikkeller Brewing, which offers a wide selection of eight separate, signature craft brews on tap. Ever-popular Truly Seltzers' Wild Berry and Lemonade flavors will also be featured at this year's festival. Barefoot Wine will offer six options, including Barefoot Sangria Spritzer and Barefoot Pinot Noir. Numerous free water stations will be ever present onsite at Boston Calling for attendees who bring a factory-sealed water bottle or empty beverage container.
Over in Platinum, during select serving hours, guests will have access to exclusive bars featuring an assortment of fantastic beverages with a base of either Jack Daniel's or Herradura Silver. Soft drinks from the Coca-Cola family, Red Bull and water bottles will be readily available throughout the weekend.
The full Boston Calling 2020 food and drink lineup is below. All vendors and menu items are subject to change. A * denotes new for 2020. A folder containing images of dishes for this year as well as Platinum chef headshots can be accessed here.
BOSTON CALLING 2020
GENERAL ADMISSION FOOD & DRINK VENDOR LINEUP
(* denotes new for 2020)
Arancini Bros
* The Bacon Truck
Bon Me
* Brato Brewhouse
Chicken & Rice Guys
Chubby Chickpea
* Cookie Monstah
Copperdome Pizza
Deans Concessions
* Egg Roll Café
El Pelón Taqueria
Firefly BBQ
Flatbread Pizza Co
Fomu Ice Cream
* GreCo
Jaju Pierogi
Joe's American Bar & Grille
Love Art Sushi
Moyzilla
* Regina Pizzeria
Rice Burg
* Roxy's Fried Chicken
Roxy's Grilled Cheese
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Saté Grill
Stone & Skillet
* Taqueria El Barrio
Tasty Burger
The Smoke Shop BBQ
The Sausage Guy
* Top Shelf Cookie
Trolley Dogs
Whole Heart Provisions
Zinneken's
BOSTON CALLING 2020
PLATINUM CHEF LINEUP
Friday, May 22
Chef Jeremy Sewall
Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34
2:30pm - 5:30pm
Chef Colin Lynch
Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation
6pm - 9pm
Saturday, May 23
Chef Mike Stark
Shojo, Ruckus
2:30pm - 5:30pm
Chef Suzi Maitland
Trina's Starlight Lounge
6pm - 9pm
Sunday, May 24
Chef Daniel Gursha
Ledger
2:30pm - 5:30pm
Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright
Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar
6pm - 9pm
BOSTON CALLING 2020
BEER & WINE MENU
BEER:
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Peroni
St. Archer
Sam Adams New England IPA
Sam Adams Summer Ale
Truly Wild Berry
Truly Lemonade
Mikkeller Brewing
WINE:
Barefoot Sangria Spritzer
Barefoot Rose Spritzer
Barefoot Pinot Noir
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer
Barefoot Moscato Spritzer
Featured Liquor Sponsors:
Jack Daniel's
Herradura Silver
The day-by-day music lineup for Boston Calling 2020 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming. *Artists are subject to change.
Friday May 22, 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday May 23, 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh