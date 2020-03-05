Boston Calling Music Festival Announces 2020 Food & Drink Lineup

Boston Calling, headlined by the Foo Fighters (Friday, May 22), Rage Against The Machine (Saturday, May 23) and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sunday, May 24), announced today a food & drink lineup for the 2020 festival that can be rivaled only by its musical counterparts. With such a wide variety of options to choose from that will offer festival attendees a taste of Boston's culinary diversity, there is something to satisfy all kinds of cravings. Festival-goers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the best of Boston's hometown food and drink scene as this year's selection ranges from recently opened ventures to longtime fan-favorites, including veteran Boston Calling vendor Tasty Burger, and new additions like world-renowned beloved pizza masters, Regina Pizzeria, and award-winning Greek restaurant GreCo. Along with the festival's diverse mix of new and returning restaurants, the lineup also includes a wide assortment of drink options to choose from, including craft beers and wines. Boston Calling takes place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24, 2020, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston). Limited Single Day Friday and Sunday and 3-Day passes are available at www.bostoncalling.com. Saturday GA and VIP tickets are SOLD OUT.



General Admission Culinary Offerings



Boston Calling's General Admission food lineup welcomes a tasty array of new restaurants for 2020. Among new additions are Boston's North End hall of famer, Regina Pizzeria, which TripAdvisor declared as the United States' best pizzeria in 2018; Taqueria El Barrio, which serves Boston's widest selection of tacos; and Top Shelf Cookie, the local bakers giving new meaning to "homemade cookies." Other additions for this year include Brato Brewhouse, Cookie Monstah, The Bacon Truck and Egg Roll Café.



Boston Calling also welcomes back several restaurants to General Admission, such as Bon Me with its K-Town Sandwich featuring Korean-style spicy chicken, and the JP Sandwich featuring roasted paprika tofu; El Pelón Taqueria, which offers a range of mouthwatering Mexican cuisine, including its Boston Calling Combo featuring a cheese quesadilla, chips, salsa and guacamole; and local fan favorite, Roxy's Grilled Cheese. Among other returnees are Mediterranean-inspired Chicken and Rice Guys and well-known Japanese restaurant, Love Art Sushi. General Admission will also host craveable vegetarian and vegan options like The Chubby Chickpea, Whole Heart Provisions and Fomu ice cream.



Platinum Culinary Offerings



Boston Calling Platinum ticketholders will be treated to specialty menus created and prepared by some of the city's most talented and acclaimed culinary talent, and will be available throughout the entire day of the festival. Friday night features chef Colin Lynch of Boston's Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb and No Relation. Since opening Bar Mezzana, Lynch has received rave reviews for his exceptional crudo offerings, handmade pasta and warm hospitality - not to mention his very own take on omakase Japanese cuisine at his much-talked about sushi and sashimi restaurant, No Relation. Chef Suzi Maitland of Trina's Starlite Lounge is stealing the Saturday night spotlight, where she will feature her Southern twist on diner-food. Maitland has been at the helm of Starlite winning numerous awards, including Esquire Network's "Best Bars in America" and Bon Appétit's "10 Best Places for Fried Chicken". Sunday night features power duo Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright of fine-dining mecca Deuxave, American bistro dbar and acclaimed modern steakhouse Boston Chops, which was among Robb Report's "25 Best Steakhouses in America Right Now" in 2019. Platinum guests will be treated to non-stop food throughout the weekend with chefs rotating from day to night, allowing guests the option to satisfy their cravings at any point in time during the festival.



Beverage Offerings



Boston Calling has also curated a vast assortment of beers and wines in both General Admission, VIP and Platinum for its 11th edition. General Admission returnees include hometown brewing favorite Samuel Adams and its assortment of beers, the iconic Miller Lite and Miller High Life, as well as Copenhagen's renowned Mikkeller Brewing, which offers a wide selection of eight separate, signature craft brews on tap. Ever-popular Truly Seltzers' Wild Berry and Lemonade flavors will also be featured at this year's festival. Barefoot Wine will offer six options, including Barefoot Sangria Spritzer and Barefoot Pinot Noir. Numerous free water stations will be ever present onsite at Boston Calling for attendees who bring a factory-sealed water bottle or empty beverage container.



Over in Platinum, during select serving hours, guests will have access to exclusive bars featuring an assortment of fantastic beverages with a base of either Jack Daniel's or Herradura Silver. Soft drinks from the Coca-Cola family, Red Bull and water bottles will be readily available throughout the weekend.



The full Boston Calling 2020 food and drink lineup is below. All vendors and menu items are subject to change. A * denotes new for 2020. A folder containing images of dishes for this year as well as Platinum chef headshots can be accessed here.

BOSTON CALLING 2020

GENERAL ADMISSION FOOD & DRINK VENDOR LINEUP

(* denotes new for 2020)

Arancini Bros

* The Bacon Truck

Bon Me

* Brato Brewhouse

Chicken & Rice Guys

Chubby Chickpea

* Cookie Monstah

Copperdome Pizza

Deans Concessions

* Egg Roll Café

El Pelón Taqueria

Firefly BBQ

Flatbread Pizza Co

Fomu Ice Cream

* GreCo

Jaju Pierogi

Joe's American Bar & Grille

Love Art Sushi

Moyzilla

* Regina Pizzeria

Rice Burg

* Roxy's Fried Chicken

Roxy's Grilled Cheese

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Saté Grill

Stone & Skillet

* Taqueria El Barrio

Tasty Burger

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Sausage Guy

* Top Shelf Cookie

Trolley Dogs

Whole Heart Provisions

Zinneken's



BOSTON CALLING 2020

PLATINUM CHEF LINEUP



Friday, May 22



Chef Jeremy Sewall

Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34

2:30pm - 5:30pm



Chef Colin Lynch

Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation

6pm - 9pm



Saturday, May 23



Chef Mike Stark

Shojo, Ruckus

2:30pm - 5:30pm



Chef Suzi Maitland

Trina's Starlight Lounge

6pm - 9pm



Sunday, May 24



Chef Daniel Gursha

Ledger

2:30pm - 5:30pm



Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright

Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar

6pm - 9pm



BOSTON CALLING 2020

BEER & WINE MENU



BEER:

Miller Lite

Miller High Life

Peroni

St. Archer

Sam Adams New England IPA

Sam Adams Summer Ale

Truly Wild Berry

Truly Lemonade

Mikkeller Brewing



WINE:

Barefoot Sangria Spritzer

Barefoot Rose Spritzer

Barefoot Pinot Noir

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer

Barefoot Moscato Spritzer



Featured Liquor Sponsors:

Jack Daniel's

Herradura Silver



The day-by-day music lineup for Boston Calling 2020 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming. *Artists are subject to change.



Friday May 22, 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine



DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown



Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que



Saturday May 23, 2020



Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood



DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal



Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty



Sunday May 24, 2020



Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez



DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick



Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh





