Born Ruffians to Embark on North American Tour in Support of New Album

Born Ruffians has released their anticipated new album Beauty’s Pride. To support the album, Born Ruffians will embark on a North American tour this summer and fall. The band will tour across Canada in July, with performances at the Sound of Music Festival, Mariposa Folk Festival, Whitby Music Fest, and more. In October and November, they’ll bring the show to U.S. cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. Ticket info is available HERE.
For the first time in the band’s history, Beauty’s Pride features a track written and sung by multi-instrumentalist Maddy Wilde, who joined the band in 2022. Her contribution marks a significant expansion of the band’s sonic palette. “Her fingerprints are all over this album,” says Lalonde, underscoring Wilde’s impact on the group’s creative process. Listen to the album below.
To accompany the album, the band has released Beauty’s Pride — a contemplative short film now streaming on YouTube. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Jared Raab (BlackBerry, Nirvanna the Band the Show), and produced by Peter Dreimanis (July Talk, Sinners), the film is a genre-defying visual companion to the album.
Developed collaboratively with Raab, Dreimanis, Leah Fay Goldstein (July Talk) and Born Ruffians, the film blends poetic visuals with philosophical musings. Drawing from archival tour footage and cinematic new scenes set in classrooms, labs, and cityscapes, Beauty’s Pride explores time, identity, legacy, and the nature of beauty itself.
The film follows band members Luke, Mitch, Steve, and Maddy as they reflect on two decades of music-making. It asks: Are our best years behind us—or still to come? Can the essence of being alive be captured through art or science? And how do we define beauty in a changing world?
June 13 - Burlington, ON - Sound of Music Festival
June 14 - Picton, ON - Base31 (Sergeants Mess Hall)
June 27 - St. John's, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival
June 28 - Whitby, ON - Whitby Music Fest
July 5-6 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival
September 19 - Galt, ON - FEST2FALL
September 20 - North Bay, ON - Bay Beats Festival
October 2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
October 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
October 5 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse
October 7 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
October 9 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
October 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
October 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
November 1 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
November 2 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
November 4 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
November 5 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
November 7 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
November 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
November 9 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
November 13 - Austin, TX - Antone's
November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
November 15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Photo credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong
