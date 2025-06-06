Born Ruffians to Embark on North American Tour in Support of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Born Ruffians has released their anticipated new album Beauty’s Pride. To support the album, Born Ruffians will embark on a North American tour this summer and fall. The band will tour across Canada in July, with performances at the Sound of Music Festival, Mariposa Folk Festival, Whitby Music Fest, and more. In October and November, they’ll bring the show to U.S. cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. Ticket info is available HERE.

For the first time in the band’s history, Beauty’s Pride features a track written and sung by multi-instrumentalist Maddy Wilde, who joined the band in 2022. Her contribution marks a significant expansion of the band’s sonic palette. “Her fingerprints are all over this album,” says Lalonde, underscoring Wilde’s impact on the group’s creative process. Listen to the album below.

To accompany the album, the band has released Beauty’s Pride — a contemplative short film now streaming on YouTube. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Jared Raab (BlackBerry, Nirvanna the Band the Show), and produced by Peter Dreimanis (July Talk, Sinners), the film is a genre-defying visual companion to the album.

Developed collaboratively with Raab, Dreimanis, Leah Fay Goldstein (July Talk) and Born Ruffians, the film blends poetic visuals with philosophical musings. Drawing from archival tour footage and cinematic new scenes set in classrooms, labs, and cityscapes, Beauty’s Pride explores time, identity, legacy, and the nature of beauty itself.

The film follows band members Luke, Mitch, Steve, and Maddy as they reflect on two decades of music-making. It asks: Are our best years behind us—or still to come? Can the essence of being alive be captured through art or science? And how do we define beauty in a changing world?

Born Ruffians Tour Dates:

June 13 - Burlington, ON - Sound of Music Festival

June 14 - Picton, ON - Base31 (Sergeants Mess Hall)

June 27 - St. John's, NL - Iceberg Alley Festival

June 28 - Whitby, ON - Whitby Music Fest

July 5-6 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival

September 19 - Galt, ON - FEST2FALL

September 20 - North Bay, ON - Bay Beats Festival

October 2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

October 5 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

October 7 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

October 9 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

October 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

October 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

November 1 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

November 2 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

November 4 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

November 5 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

November 7 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

November 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

November 9 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

November 13 - Austin, TX - Antone's

November 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

November 15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Photo credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong

