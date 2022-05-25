Born Ruffians Share New Single 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

Toronto indie rockers Born Ruffians today share the single, "Don't Fight The Feeling." The single follows the release of "Chrysanthemums," the first new music from the band since the release of their 2020-2021 trilogy series.

Of the song, frontman Luke Lalonde offers: "What if you could communicate and be absorbed into the oneness of the universe? Do you ever talk to your future self? The poet Maggie Smith said, 'the real sky starts at the tip of each blade of grass ... when you walk, the soles of your feet take turns on the ground, but the rest of you is in the sky.' Don't fight the feeling; it's all around you all the time."

For the JUICE, SQUEEZE & PULP tour, the Born Ruffians-Luke Lalonde (guitar/vocals), Mitch DeRosier (bass), and Steve Hamelin (drums)-introduce a new fourth member, Maddy Wilde, to the lineup. The North American tour run resumes May 31, at Lincoln Hall in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale here, and a complete list of dates is below.

Following the 2018 recording of Uncle, Duke & The Chief, the band still had a batch of songs that they wanted to record, so they entered the studio without knowing what would become of them. Those prolific recording sessions churned out more and more music, resulting in a multi-album release plan: JUICE (2020), SQUEEZE (2020), and PULP (2021).

Formed in rural Ontario, Born Ruffians arrived on the Toronto scene in 2004 and released a self-titled EP in 2006 on XL/Warp Records.

The latter released the band's debut full-length album, Red, Yellow & Blue and Say It (2010). Birthmarks (2013) and RUFF (2015) followed on Yep Roc Records and received critical praise from NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, Magnet, Under The Radar, and more.

Listen to the new single here:

Born Ruffins: On Tour

May 31 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

June 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

June 3 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

June 4 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

June 6 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

June 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

June 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

June 10 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

June 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

June 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

June 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

June 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

June 17 - Victoria, BC - Capitol Ballroom

June 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

June 20 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

June 21 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

June 23 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

June 24 - Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club

June 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

July 8 - Sudbury, ON - Northern Lights Festival Boreal

July 15 - Burnstown, ON - Neat Cafe

Aug 5-6 - Tiell, BC - Edge of the World Music Festival

Sept 17 - Sandbanks, ON - Sandbanks Music Festival

Sept 30 - Montreal, QC - POP Montreal