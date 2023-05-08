Bonny Doon Share 'On My Mind'; Final Preview From New Album

The album will be released on June 16.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Detroit, MI trio Bonny Doon share "On My Mind," the wistful new single and final preview of their upcoming new album, Let There Be Music, out June 16th via ANTI- Records.

"I realized at some point that most of my thoughts, in one way or another, are just about people I know. Partners, crushes, family, friends active and friends estranged, people you barely know but who somehow manage to take up outsized psychic space, people no longer with us on this plane, etc. I don't really know, but I would guess that's true for most people. That's what this song's about," Bobby Colombo explains.

Bonny Doon is hitting the west coast next week and have announced a US summer tour. Tickets are available via the band's website. All dates below.

After extensively touring their 2018 sleeper cult-classic Longwave by supporting Band of Horses, Snail Mail and Waxahatchee, Lennox and Bobby Colombo were invited by Katie Crutchfield to collaborate on Waxahatchee's critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud. "The experience raised the ceiling on our imagination," Colombo said.

Soon after, Colombo and Jake Kmiecik, whose steady percussion and devotion to the songs creates a container for the indelible guitar lines, both entered a time of serious healing, Jake tending to complications of his Crohn's disease and Bobby to a brain injury and undiagnosed Lyme disease.

While these detours of doctors' appointments and experimental care were taking place, the members of Bonny Doon were also Waxahatchee's backing band on the Saint Cloud tour. These obstacles and commitments drew out the making of Let There Be Music for several additional years, and in the process, redefined the record as an achievement in perseverance for the band.

On their long-awaited third album, we get a glimpse into the pure joy of Bonny Doon. The album serves as less of one conceptual story, and each song as their own Individual offerings of putting words to the ordinary experience of being alive. The band is at their most dynamic and the songwriting deftly explores new terrain. Let There Be Music is brimming with small truths - both profound and mundane, comforting and difficult - and we are invited to revel in them all.

Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.

Tour Dates:

5/9 - Vista, CA @ Booze Bros Brewing Co.

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers - SOLD OUT

5/12 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women's Club

6/16 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

6/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

6/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

6/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

6/21 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

6/22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

6/23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

6/24 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 ^

6/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~

6/27 - Austin, TX @ Empire ~

6/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ~

6/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ~

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ~

7/2 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ~

7/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ~

7/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

7/9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

7/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ~

7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~

10/24 - London, UK @ The Lexington

* w/ Neu Blume

^ w/ John Andrews & The Yawns

~ w/ Anna St. Louis

Photo Credit: Andi Kerr



RELATED STORIES - Music

The Connells Release New Live Album Set The Stage Photo
The Connells Release New Live Album 'Set The Stage'

Their 1987 Mitch Easter-produced album Boylan Heights established them as college-radio favorites, and they went on to work with producers including Gary Smith (Pixies, Billy Bragg), Hugh Jones (Echo & the Bunnymen, Modern English) and Lou Giordano (Goo Goo Dolls, Bob Mould) on subsequent albums.

Video: Alicia Keys Unveils QUEEN CHARLOTTE Music Video for Netflix Photo
Video: Alicia Keys Unveils QUEEN CHARLOTTE Music Video for Netflix

The video, which features South Africa’s first Black female conductor, Ofentse Pitse, as well as artists RIMON from The Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Awa from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden and Delara from Norway, was directed by Diane Martel, who also directed the original. You can view the full music video now!

Alt-Dance Trio Haiku Hands Share Nunchucka Photo
Alt-Dance Trio Haiku Hands Share 'Nunchucka'

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) return with the confidence-boosting party heater “Nunchucka,” available now via Spinning Top Records (an offshoot of the management company behind Tame Impala), ahead of a string of US tour dates starting in June.

Sirona Releases New Single Feel High Photo
Sirona Releases New Single 'Feel High'

Individually, the duo has managed to amass more than 10 million streams with consistent radio support for their respective releases. Naturally, combining their passion and skill since 2018 has proven fruitful as they launch their project with their debut release, collaborating with chart topper and global star Chuckie.


From This Author - Michael Major

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More
British Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum ScottBritish Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum Scott
The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'
Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO