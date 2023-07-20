Bombay Bicycle Club Share 'Diving' With Holly Humberstone

Their new album is due October 20 via AWAL.

Jul. 20, 2023

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club reveal “Diving” featuring Holly Humberstone, the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, My Big Day, due October 20 via AWAL.

“Diving” is a typical lilting, inventive, and unpredictable number from a band who’ve made a habit of writing inventive and unpredictable pop.

Of the track, vocalist Jack Steadman explains, “‘Diving’ is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling. You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake. Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.”

The collaboration initially stems from Holly asking Jack to do some writing for her own music.   Knowing Holly was already a fan of the band, they knew exactly who to ask when needing someone to accompany Jack on “Diving.”

My Big Day was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band’s own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal. 

Alongside Holly, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single Shuffle back in 2011.

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

July 26—Project House—Leeds
July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire
July 28—WOMAD—London
July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm
August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany
August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium
August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates 

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour 

November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photographer credit: Dave Tree 



