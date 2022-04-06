Boddhi Satva Shares New Single 'Kilulu' With Spilulu, Kaysha & H.Baraka.

Boddhi Satva drops another gem from forthcoming album 'Manifestation,' a smoking collaboration with Spilulu, Kaysha and H.Baraka entitled 'Kilulu'.

"A song that is all about positive vibes, fun and togetherness," says Boddhi "'Kilulu' translates in English as 'bites', and it is used here metaphorically to depict the fact that the listener/dancer is being sweetly bitten by the rhythms and sounds of the song."

This powerful slice of Ancestral Soul will surely turn up the clubs, festivals and carnivals with its infectious vibe and catchy vocals. The song comes complete with a stunning official video, directed by Redot, Boddhi Satva & Kaysha, and shot at various locations in Dakar, Senegal.

Trailblazing singer and rapper Kaysha was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raised in France and currently resides in Portugal. Digital Sensei, Sorbonne University Business and Economics Graduate, Kaysha is a very versatile man. He was nominated for Best African Artist in the 2005 MTV Europe Awards, and won a Kora award for Best African Artist in the year 2000.

Also from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Spilulu is famous for his skills as a DJ and producer. He's released four solo albums and countless singles and remixes, as well as acting in two motion pictures, Mangeurs de Cuivre (2016) and Machini (2019).

H.Baraka is a DJ and vocalist from Lubumbashi, the DRC's third largest city. He's enjoyed multiple club hits worldwide, thanks to his unmistakable sound.

Watch the music video for the new single here: