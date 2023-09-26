Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights This December at the Capitol Theatre in New York

General on sale begins Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights This December at the Capitol Theatre in New York

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros—led by Weir alongside Don Was, Jay Lane, Jeff Chimenti and Barry Sless—featuring The Wolfpack announce they’ll be performing five nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY this December 12, 13, 15, 16 + 17.

Artist presale begins Thursday, September 28 at 10 a.m. ET, with local presale beginning that day at 12 p.m. ET. Sign-up for early access to tickets HERE.

General on sale begins Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. ET. More info and tickets HERE.

The Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Enhanced Experience includes early venue entrance and merchandise shopping, access to watch a portion of soundcheck, a complimentary cocktail and exclusive merchandise! Packages from 100X Hospitality will go on sale September 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

The band recently confirmed that they’ll be ringing in 2024 with three performances at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 29, 30 and a New Year’s Eve show on December 31, with a theme based on the Year of the Dragon.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack are currently on their Fall 2023 tour, see below for a complete list of remaining dates. They have joined Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival 2023 for a number of shows and also recently made their debut performance at the legendary Farm Aid.

The band will also be performing with the Stanford Symphony Orchestra at the Frost Amphitheatre in Stanford, CA on October 29. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more. For more info HERE.

TOUR DATES

September 26—Mershon Auditorium—Columbus, OH
September 27—The Met Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA
September 28—Pier Six Pavilion—Baltimore, MD
October 29—Frost Amphitheatre—Stanford, CA
December 12, 13, 15, 16 + 17—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY
December 29-31—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Fort Lauderdale, FL
January 12-15, 2024—Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead —Riviera Cancun, MX

*Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival 2023

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have released two live albums, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, to critical praise. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021.

The second volume received praise from Pitchfork, who raved, “he stages some of the most beloved material in the Grateful Dead’s catalog with the passion and reverence of a couple spending their 50th anniversary looking back on their wedding day,” while American Songwriter said, “Weir and the Wolfs manage to stay true to the template while also taking the music beyond any original incarnation by reinventing them in ways that find imagination and intrigue well stirred in a contemporary context.”

Weir also released Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features a performance from one of the band’s shows at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. The Grateful Dead is still one of the highest-grossing concert attractions in the U.S. and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. 

Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. 

Weir has been member of Dead & Company since its formation in 2015. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours and has performed to more than 4 million fans across 235 shows since the band’s debut.  Weir is also a member of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, who were formed in 2018.  The band set out performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the U.S.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer who played with Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus’ first drummers and has recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of the Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band’s formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

2
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

3
LIGHT BEAMS Announce New Album Wild Life with Single Photo
LIGHT BEAMS Announce New Album 'Wild Life' with Single

The album is the band’s first recorded output since expanding from a trio to a five-piece, with the addition of Leah Gage and Erin McCarley on vocals, percussion, and samples to augment Sam Lavine’s eplosive drumming and Arthur Noll’s bass. The single arrives accompanied by a music video, watch it now!

4
Willie Nelsons Revered Album Rainbow Connection To Make Its Vinyl Debut Photo
Willie Nelson's Revered Album 'Rainbow Connection' To Make Its Vinyl Debut

Continuing the yearlong celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, UMe has added two additional titles to its extensive vinyl campaign of the legend’s UMG catalog: on November 10 Willie’s beloved 2001 kid-friendly album, Rainbow Connection, will be released on vinyl for the first time ever and his acclaimed It Always Will Be.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL