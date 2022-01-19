Bobby Bare To Be Inducted Into the Music City Walk of Fame

The historic Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. will induct country legend Bobby Bare on April 5, 2022, two days prior to his 87th birthday. Bare's star will be revealed on the walkway at Music City Walk of Fame Park located in SoBro amongst fellow inductees Dierks Bentley, Keb' Mo' and Connie Smith. The park is located directly across from the Country Music Hall of Fame, where Bare has been a member since 2013.

Bare's career has spanned over seven decades, he received a GRAMMY in 1964 for "Detroit City" and earned nearly five dozen top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983. He has long been considered one of the most instrumental connectors in Country music having laid the foundation for contemporaries like Waylon Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver and influencing the styles of Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and countless others who've followed in his footsteps.

The Walk of Fame's goal is to recognize artists for their outstanding contributions to the musical history of Nashville. The artists inducted this year will receive the 90th, 91st and 93rd stars on the Walk of Fame during the first ceremony in more than two years due to the pandemic.

"We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music," said Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame. "The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville's rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members."

This induction class will be joining fellow iconic musicians like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix and Garth Brooks. The Music City Walk of Fame originated in 2006 on Nashville's Music Mile where the permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

Born in Ohio, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Bobby Bare is one of the most iconic country artists of our time with chart-topping songs like "Detroit City," "500 Miles," "Marie Laveau" and many more. From country legends like Little Jimmy Dickens and Hank Williams to big band acts like Phil Harris and the Dominoes, Bare's style was molded and led him to nearly five dozen Top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983.

The original "Outlaw" of country music, Bare was honored with many awards and accolades, multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2017, Rolling Stone named him in the top 50 of the "100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time" and Pitchfork identifies him as an integral part of the Outlaw Country movement in the 1970's. 2017 and 2018 marked his 60th anniversary in the music business and the release of his studio album, Things Change, and two new music videos.

A pinnacle moment in his life occurred in 2018 as he was welcomed back home as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks. In 2020 Bobby Bare, at age 85, released an album of previously unreleased Shel Silverstein songs recorded in the late '70s titled Great American Saturday Night.