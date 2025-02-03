Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms to Embark on Co-Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms have joined forces for an electrifying co-headlining summer tour. Currently headlining The 90s Cruise at sea, the bands behind iconic hits like “Run-Around” and “Hey Jealousy” have announced a 30-date tour set to kick off on Friday, July 4 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The trek, wrapping up on Sunday, September 14 at Bourbon & Beyond Festival, will bring their high-energy performances to amphitheaters and theater stages across the U.S.

Blues Traveler — currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY® Award-winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around” — and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Two Princes.”

Ticket on-sales begin Friday, February 7 at 10am local time, with the exception of a few dates. Visit the Blues Traveler website or the Gin Blossoms website for more information and to purchase tickets.

John Popper of Blues Traveler shares, “Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now. These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!”

“We can’t wait to rock this summer with our old friends Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors,” Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler adds. “It’s gonna be a great run, lots of hits, lots of jammin’ and I’m sure plenty of cross pollinating. We are looking forward to seeing everyone all around the country this summer!”

Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms says, “We have a long and colorful history with Spin Doctors, and have crossed paths with Blues Traveler many times. A lot of people have great memories with these three bands. It will be a really fun summer.”

“Hitting the road with our friends Blues Traveler is going to be an absolute blast,” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues. “These shows will be packed with great songs, good vibes, and the kind of summer nights you never forget.” Gin Blossoms’ Scott Johnson adds, “There’s nothing like the energy of a summer tour — great crowds, killer music, and the open road ahead.” We’re beyond excited to hit the stage with Blues Traveler.”

Spin Doctors’ guitarist Eric Schenkman shares, “We are absolutely stoked to hit the road this summer with our old pals and 90’s cohorts Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler. It’s gonna be epic.”

TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Friday, July 4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre* Sunday, July 6 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater Monday, July 7 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre Friday, July 11 Rochester, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Saturday, July 12 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center Sunday, July 13 Creighton, PA Iron City Stage Thursday, July 17 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent^ Friday, July 18 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre Saturday, July 19 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall Monday, July 21 Harrington, DE Delaware State Fair Saturday, July 26 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival Sunday, July 27 Green Bay, WI Capital Credit Union Park Thursday, August 7 Chesterfield, MO Chesterfield Amphitheater Friday, August 8 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

Saturday, August 9 El Reno, OK Lucky Star Amphitheater Thursday, August 14 Las Vegas, NV Red Rock Casino Friday, August 15 Costa Mesa, CA The Pacific Amphitheatre Saturday, August 16 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park Tuesday, August 19 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery Thursday, August 21 Ridgefield, WA ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Friday, August 22 Seattle, WA TBD Saturday, August 23 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest Tuesday, August 26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Thursday, August 28 Park City, UT Concerts in the Slopes at Canyons Village^ Saturday, August 30 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort Thursday, September 4 Andover, KS Capitol Federal Amphitheater Friday, September 5 Thackerville, OK WinStar World Casino Saturday, September 6 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater Friday, September 12 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater Saturday, September 13 Atlanta, GA TBD Sunday, September 14 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

* Blues Traveler Headline

^ No Spin Doctors

About Blues Traveler:

35 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parents’ basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a GRAMMY® for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.” In 2021 Blues Traveler released the GRAMMY®-nominated Traveler’s Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook, and the group’s first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023’s Traveler’s Soul, takes a similar approach- consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and Soul.

About Gin Blossoms:

Gin Blossoms is an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including “Allison Road” and “Until I Fall Away.” The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I’m Sorry (1996), went platinum including the GRAMMY®-nominated “As Long as It Matters” and the Top 10 single “Follow You Down.” Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.

Blues Traveler Photo Credit: Graham Fielder

Gin Blossoms Photo Credit: David “Doc” Abbott / @davidabbottphoto

Comments