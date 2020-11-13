Blame My Youth Reveals New Song 'Dance With My Demons'

“Dance With My Demons” once again highlights Van Vleet’s prowess for crafting endlessly catchy, hook-filled songs.

Sean Van Vleet - who records under the name Blame My Youth - reveals a new song, "Dance With My Demons," his follow up to Blame My Youth's debut single "Fantastic." Teaming with Billboard's #1 producer Joey Moi and co-writer Greg Holden (who co-wrote the song) "Dance With My Demons" once again highlights Van Vleet's prowess for crafting endlessly catchy, hook-filled songs. He shares, "'Dance With My Demons' is a pub/barn burner for the pint raisers who choose to cheers their vices and reckless behaviors for a night, and shove their shames off into the future. This song celebrates a mindset where the bright side and dark side meet, and the party starts.

The day I met my now extremely good friend and frequent collaborator Greg Holden, we were equally crashed out at the bottom of recent life highs. He had some heavy personal struggles as did I. We shared a guilty conscience we had about giving into vices and letting bad habits and thoughts get the best of us. Both of us grapple with loving and hating our demons. So we wrote this song where we allowed ourselves to be good with them for little while, accept them, maybe even warmly embrace them."

A perfectly-crafted modern rock banger permeated by seductive pop hooks and sheer audacity, "Fantastic" was released this Fall and debuted on SiriusXM's Alt Nation. It has amassed upwards of 3 million streams and the video hit the top 10 rock and alternative charts at Vevo. It is the follow up to "Right Where You Belong," which was written and recorded exclusively for the soundtrack to Bill And Ted Face The Music - it played during the movie's closing credits - and marked the debut of Blame My Youth.

"Say hello to Sean Van Vleet AKA Blame my youth and his brand of rebellious in your face indie rock courtesy of the gem that is "Fantastic". With this perfectly titled track, he comes into our lives with something so special and so worthy of listening that it just becomes an instant favorite of any music lover. this is a must-listen/must-see music video for anyone who dares call themselves music lovers." Wolf In A Suit

"'Fantastic' recalls the dashboard-pounding radio anthems of the '90s as co-opted by the contemporary hook-obsessed pop masses. Best of all, it is "f*cking fantastic" that is doesn't linger beyond its 2 minutes 13 seconds, lest it drown in its own bombast." Buzzbands LA

"In a time when much of the music is about angst and tension, this track offers a nice contradiction. Although they are delivered with the edge and passion usually reserved for anger, the lyrics of this track are actually quite positive and it is refreshing to hear such a big bold declaration in pure Rock glory. " LA On Lock

Blame My Youth is Van Vleet's return to the band format, bringing all of the earworm-y grandiosity that permeated his quietly complicated pop gems. Sean Van Vleet first success came with Empires, a Chicago based indie band with several releases, an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman and festival appearances such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more during tours with Death Cab for Cutie, Deerhunter, Alkaline Trio and others. After Empires called it quits in 2015, he connected with friend Josh Ocean (NVDES) to build an impenetrable musical bond that has seen their explosive "laptop punk" find its way into placements around the world including the likes of Samsung, Google and Apple iPhone advertisements.

As Van Vleet was writing the first Blame My Youth songs he shared them with close friends including some of the people he worked with along the way - a crew mostly renowned for their time in Nashville - Big Loud's Seth England, Craig Wiseman and Moi. They have long wanted to collaborate and while Big Loud primarily work in the country music space, there was no denying that Blame My Youth was something special, and they quickly signed Sean to their new label imprint Big Loud Rock. "I met them all 10 years ago," recalls Van Vleet. "Not only are we really good friends, but I think we all knew that we would eventually work on something awesome together. It's just about the right timing."

With Blame My Youth, Van Vleet is showcasing his overwhelmingly feel good approach with nods to Andrew WK's brazenly positive big bang and Post Malone's inescapable pop sensibility, all with touches of darkness and vulnerability throughout. It's music meant for maximum volume while recovering from a life on maximum volume, yet so earnest, singular and inescapable that it relates to anyone who has fought through any sort of adversity.

