BlackDenim Records Announces Zach Person's Weekly Residency at Geraldine's

BlackDenim Records and 24-year-old, indie-rock artist Zach Person announce an upcoming weekly residency at Geraldine's located at 605 Davis St, Austin, Texas starting on Tuesday, May 4 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. and occurring each Tuesday night thereafter. This residency follows the successful release of Person's self-titled, debut album and sold-out release show on April 2 at Empire Control Room. Listen to Person's full length LP now via Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

"We truly value our new partnership with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and we look forward to hosting Zach Person's weekly residency at Geraldine's Austin, their new American concept inside Hotel Van Zandt," said Christopher Durst, Co-founder/CEO BlackDenim Records. "They have a wonderful listening room with well-curated cocktails and shareable plates.

BlackDenim and Person also recently announced the launch of an ongoing giveaway where one lucky music fan plus a guest will win the trip of a lifetime to London, England once it is safe to travel. "The Ultimate Music Experience" offers round trip flights on British Airways, a three-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel, and a personally guided "Rock 'N' Roll tour of London" by Zach Person. The giveaway also includes All Access VIP Passes to one of Person's future London concerts. This contest runs through April 30 and is live for fans here. Additional prizes include Beats Studio3 Headphones, Questlove MasterClass, Crosley Turntable, Marshall Speaker, digital downloads, gift cards and more.

The European press has been catching onto Person since the LP has been released. Lyric Magazine in the UK noted: "Person has steadily been working towards this moment and it is now time for the rest of America and the wider world to begin to see just what a major artist Person has the potential to become. Touchstones on this powerful album are wide-ranging. Jack White, Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer, Hendrix, BB King, Elvis and ZZ Top are all thrown into the mix. But listen deeper and you'll hear Clapton, 90's Blues Guitarist Jeff Healey and even bands like the Red Hot Chilli Peppers too. For a young guitarist, Person is steeped in the music of those that have gone before him whilst still putting his own original twist on things."

Person's first European tour is scheduled for late summer, with plans to visit The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kingdom with a September 13 debut at the infamous Black Heart nightclub in London.

"Zach Person needs to be taken very seriously," said Lyric Magazine in the UK. "He is a real talent, a real 'person of interest' (see what we did there?). As a writer, as a guitarist and as a singer he proves, on this debut album, that he has the balls and the chops to mix it with the big boys. We intend to be in the front row supporting this great musician. Do yourself a favour and give this album a real listen - dust off your hairbrush microphones and air guitars because we've found someone of real potential who could make us want to use them again."

Listen here: