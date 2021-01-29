Black Pistol Fire's New Album 'Look Alive,' Available Now Via Black Hill Records

The Austin rock group Black Pistol Fire is back with a brand-new full-length album, Look Alive, out January 29 via Black Hill Records.

A far-reaching sonic landscape, venturing out beyond traditional rock touchstones, Look Alive, sees the acclaimed group refining their singular two-man approach, outfitting explosive, impassioned rock 'n' roll with an expansive, ethereal, and cinematic soundscape.

Their sixth full-length album, Look Alive delivers Black Pistol Fire's renowned southern rock, blues, and garage punk fusion through a handful of diverse and standout singles--among them the raucous title track "Look Alive," the psych-laced "Level," an R&B-inflected "Temper, Temper," and a new focus track "Never Enough."

Explore Black Pistol Fire's new global micro-site at Black Pistol Fire, and purchase the new album Look Alive, HERE. Speaking about the new album, Black Pistol Fire reveals, "This album was by far the most difficult to make, but also, the one we are most proud of. We're stoked for everyone to hear what's been cooking these last few years."

"Hope in Hell," a preview single which American Songwriter hailed as, "doomy, stomping" has now surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. The album title track "Look Alive" will officially head to U.S. and Canadian radio officially next month. Black Pistol Fire has garnered global support from the world's most respected radio stations including NPR, KCRW, KEXP, KUTX, WXPN, and more.

For Look Alive, Black Pistol Fire--Kevin McKeown (guitarist/lead vocalist/songwriter) and Eric Owen (drums/bass synth) -- teamed with co-producer and engineer Jacob Sciba (Gary Clark Jr, Gov't Mule, Warren Haynes) and mixer Vance Powell (White Stripes, Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton).

Following is the full track listing for Black Pistol Fire's new album Look Alive: