Birds Are Better Present Soaring Debut THE ISLAND (PART ONE)

The Island -- Part One, the sparkling debut by Norwegian singer-songwriter Stian Fjelldal's new dream-folk project Birds Are Better has just been released to Spotify and all the major services.

Creative and eclectic, Birds are Better owes as much to classic groups like Crosby, Stills & Nash as it does to more modern fare like Fleet Foxes, The Flaming Lips and Susanne Sundfør.

The first of a pair of albums scheduled for release this year, Part One captures Fjelldal's emergence from a bout of writer's block that saw the veteran artist plagued by self-doubt and malaise. Highlight tracks include "Marigold", "Fencing You In" and the title track, "The Island".

After emerging onto to the scene with the radio hit "Håbløs", a record deal with Warner Music, and releasing such memorable gems as "Sammen i Mørket," "Æ vil heim," "I verdens rigeste land," "Bare min,, "Festen," and "Ville hesta," Fjelldal found himself in a creative rut. So he decided to free himself and go in a new direction with Birds Are Better. These days, Fjelldal is something of a major-label refugee who's staking his claim in independence and creative freedom with this album.

The Island -- Part One is clearly the work of a singer/songwriter reveling in his newfound sense of creative freedom and resurgence. The results are, by turns, gorgeous, breathtaking, melancholy and, ultimately, life-affirming.

