Billy Tibbals Shares New Single 'Hollywood Baby'

Rising rock artist Billy Tibbals shared his newest single "Hollywood Baby" via Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), the single harkens back to rock 'n' roll before it became simply 'rock'; complete with driving pianos, swaggering guitar licks, and studio strings straight from Abbey Road, the song brings 70s glam into the 2020s.

Though he maintains an attitude and sonic palette with classic raucous acts like T-Rex, David Bowie, or even The Damned, Tibbals' vigor and charm steer him into his own lane. Perhaps he shares more in common with Destroyer's Dan Bejar, mining old tropes for a new era with a wink and a nudge.

The release follows Tibbals' debut single "Onwards and Upwards," written and recorded at home in his parents' garage at the height of lockdown times. Complementing the reflective sensibilities of the A-Side, "Lucy" tells a story of marital disputes between an estranged elderly couple. Tibbals will also be embarking on a massive North American tour in support of Mac Saturn later this month. Tour dates and tickets are available here.

Moving from London to Hollywood back in 2014, Billy Tibbals quickly found a love for the place with its many eccentricities and cast of Tinseltown oddballs. Combining the influence of his new found home with an eclectic taste in music, much of which was formed during his upbringing in London, Billy presents a unique and fantastical view of the world around us. Graduating from high school in the midst of a global pandemic, he holed up in his parents garage, spending countless hours composing songs that reflect his experiences growing up.

Listen to the new single here:

Billy Tibbals Live Dates w/ Mac Saturn

Jan 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live

Jan 25 - Cleveland, OH @ HOB - Cambridge Room

Jan 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Jan 28 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater (Underground)

Jan 29 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Jan 31 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Feb 1 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

Feb 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Feb 4 - New York, NY @ Racket

Feb 5 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Feb 7 - Montreal, QC @ L'esco

Feb 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Feb 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Oxford Pennant Stage at Town Ballroom

Feb 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

Feb 17 - St Louis, MO @ Pop's

Feb 18 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

Feb 19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Feb 21 - Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

Feb 22 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

Feb 23 - Austin, TX @ 3ten @ ACL Live

Feb 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ HOB

Feb 27 - Nashville, TN @ The End

Feb 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

Mar 2 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Mar 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

Mar 14 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Mar 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Mar 17 - Wichita, KS @ John Barleycorn's

Mar 18 - Colorado Springs, Co @ Black Sheep

Mar 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Mar 25 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

Mar 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

Mar 27 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater