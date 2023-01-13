Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Tibbals Shares New Single 'Hollywood Baby'

The release follows Tibbals’ debut single “Onwards and Upwards,” written and recorded at home in his parents’ garage at the height of lockdown times.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Rising rock artist Billy Tibbals shared his newest single "Hollywood Baby" via Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), the single harkens back to rock 'n' roll before it became simply 'rock'; complete with driving pianos, swaggering guitar licks, and studio strings straight from Abbey Road, the song brings 70s glam into the 2020s.

Though he maintains an attitude and sonic palette with classic raucous acts like T-Rex, David Bowie, or even The Damned, Tibbals' vigor and charm steer him into his own lane. Perhaps he shares more in common with Destroyer's Dan Bejar, mining old tropes for a new era with a wink and a nudge.

Moving from London to Hollywood back in 2014, Billy Tibbals quickly found a love for the place with its many eccentricities and cast of Tinseltown oddballs. Combining the influence of his new found home with an eclectic taste in music, much of which was formed during his upbringing in London, Billy presents a unique and fantastical view of the world around us. Graduating from high school in the midst of a global pandemic, he holed up in his parents garage, spending countless hours composing songs that reflect his experiences growing up.

Listen to the new single here:

Billy Tibbals Live Dates w/ Mac Saturn

Jan 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live
Jan 25 - Cleveland, OH @ HOB - Cambridge Room
Jan 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Jan 28 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater (Underground)
Jan 29 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Jan 31 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
Feb 1 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Feb 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Feb 4 - New York, NY @ Racket
Feb 5 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
Feb 7 - Montreal, QC @ L'esco
Feb 8 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Feb 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Oxford Pennant Stage at Town Ballroom
Feb 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
Feb 17 - St Louis, MO @ Pop's
Feb 18 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
Feb 19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
Feb 21 - Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room
Feb 22 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
Feb 23 - Austin, TX @ 3ten @ ACL Live
Feb 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish @ HOB
Feb 27 - Nashville, TN @ The End
Feb 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
Mar 2 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Mar 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend
Mar 14 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Mar 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
Mar 17 - Wichita, KS @ John Barleycorn's
Mar 18 - Colorado Springs, Co @ Black Sheep
Mar 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Mar 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Mar 25 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse
Mar 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
Mar 27 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater



