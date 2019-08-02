Billy Strings Releases New Single AWAY FROM THE MIRE

Today, Billy Strings is releasing "Away From the Mire" - the second single off his forthcoming record HOME (Rounder Records). "Away From the Mire" premiered exclusively via The Boot earlier this week.

HOME, Billy's second full length studio album will be released on Sept 27. The band will be touring extensively through the end of the year, making stops across the country playing a mix of headlining shows and festivals including appearances at Railbird, Americana Music Festival, and Red Rocks. Dates are selling out quickly including a two night stop in Atlanta.

Billy Strings Tour Dates

8/3 Buffalo, NY - Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

8/10 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

8/16 Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival

8/17 Cockeysville, MD -Hot August Music Festival

8/18 Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival

8/30 Beaver Creek, CO - VPAC Summer Concert Series

8/31 Pagosa Springs, CO - Four Corners Folk Festival

9/1 Steamboat Springs, CO - Steamboat Summer Concert Series

9/5 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West - SOLD OUT

9/6 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West - SOLD OUT

9/7 Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

9/11 Nashville, TN - Americanafest

9/15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room

9/19 Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room

9/20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

9/21 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

9/22 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Sol Music Festival

9/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/28 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/3 Paso Robles, CA - Barrel House Brew Co.

10/4 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/6 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/11 Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Music Festival

10/13 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

10/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/18 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

10/19 Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

10/30 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10/31 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel - SOLD OUT

11/1 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11/2 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11/6 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

11/7 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

11/8 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

11/9 Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

11/10 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

11/13 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/14 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

11/19 Cleveland OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/21 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

11/22 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11/23 Covington, KY - Madison Theater

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME, Strings' remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, reshaping bluegrass into his own exceptional form, completely rewiring the aesthetic with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether original and all his own.





