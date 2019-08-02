Billy Strings Releases New Single AWAY FROM THE MIRE
Today, Billy Strings is releasing "Away From the Mire" - the second single off his forthcoming record HOME (Rounder Records). "Away From the Mire" premiered exclusively via The Boot earlier this week.
HOME, Billy's second full length studio album will be released on Sept 27. The band will be touring extensively through the end of the year, making stops across the country playing a mix of headlining shows and festivals including appearances at Railbird, Americana Music Festival, and Red Rocks. Dates are selling out quickly including a two night stop in Atlanta.
Listen on your favorite streaming service here!
All up to date news and tour information can be found at billystrings.com
Billy Strings Tour Dates
8/3 Buffalo, NY - Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
8/10 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival
8/16 Hamilton, OH - Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival
8/17 Cockeysville, MD -Hot August Music Festival
8/18 Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival
8/30 Beaver Creek, CO - VPAC Summer Concert Series
8/31 Pagosa Springs, CO - Four Corners Folk Festival
9/1 Steamboat Springs, CO - Steamboat Summer Concert Series
9/5 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West - SOLD OUT
9/6 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West - SOLD OUT
9/7 Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
9/11 Nashville, TN - Americanafest
9/15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room
9/19 Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room
9/20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
9/21 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
9/22 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Sol Music Festival
9/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
9/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
9/28 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/3 Paso Robles, CA - Barrel House Brew Co.
10/4 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/6 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/11 Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Music Festival
10/13 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
10/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/18 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
10/19 Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe
10/30 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
10/31 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel - SOLD OUT
11/1 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/2 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/6 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/7 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
11/8 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
11/9 Washington, DC- 9:30 Club
11/10 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
11/13 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/14 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
11/16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
11/19 Cleveland OH - Beachland Ballroom
11/21 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
11/22 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
11/23 Covington, KY - Madison Theater
Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME, Strings' remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, reshaping bluegrass into his own exceptional form, completely rewiring the aesthetic with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether original and all his own.