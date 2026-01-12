Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Becomes First Country Song to Earn RIAA Double Diamond Certification

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” has been certified RIAA Double Diamond with over 20 million units sold—the first country song ever to reach this milestone.

Of the achievement, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier shares, “Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply - driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans. RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ today makes history, becoming the first Country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with two million units in the U.S. alone. It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

Stapleton is currently nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category (“A Song To Sing” with Lambertand “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait)—and recently released the official music video for his Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, “White Horse,” starring acclaimed actor Josh Brolin. Check it out HERE.

Stapleton also celebrated the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Traveller, last year. Traveller won Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010’s. Following a historic turn on the 2015 CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the same year—Traveller became the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at #1, where it stayed for two straight weeks.

Stapleton, currently on the road with his “All-American Road Show” tour, will continue the tour through this fall, including stops at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park, among many others. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, January 16 at 10:00am local time. Learn more about the tour and and find the full list of tour dates here.

Listen to “Tennessee Whiskey” below:

Photo credit: Becky Fluke