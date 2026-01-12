Kings Del Wepa Set To Perform At The Regent Theater

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based production hub misterpsychedelia has partnered with Live Nation to announce the February 2026 U.S. tour of Kings Del Wepa, bringing the group's explosive 'cumbia wepa' live performance to five cities across California and Texas.

This February run marks a significant step forward in the group's U.S. touring expansion, featuring headline dates in key West Coast and Texas markets.

• February 10, 2026 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

• February 12, 2026 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

• February 17, 2026 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

• February 18, 2026 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

• February 19, 2026 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico music ensemble Kings Del Wepa are known for their commanding stage presence, deep rhythmic roots, and genre-bending sound, delivering performances that blur the line between concert, ceremony, and dance-floor energy.

Kings Del Wepa have created an incredible collection of songs that may already be on your 'cumbia wepa' playlist, such as: "Cumbia Lorana", "Medio Metro, "La Bomba Arabe," "Mi Abuela Baila Wepa," "La Sampuesana Regreso," "Atrevete," "Meneando Cinturita", "Cumbia de la Cinta", "Hey Morros", "Wepiriski" and "Cumbia Cartagena".

Fans of both traditional and contemporary Latin music have come to love Kings Del Wepa's catchy melodies, contagious rhythms, and uplifting lyrics. They are a true portrayal of Mexico's rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in the essence of their hometown.

Each date will feature a 75-90 minute headline set, delivering Kings Del Wepa's full live experience - immersive, percussive, and built for movement.

This tour marks a strategic partnership between Misterpsychedelia and Live Nation, combining global touring infrastructure with curator-driven programming rooted in underground and international music cultures.