Foreigner Unveils Expansive 2026-2027 50th Anniversary Tour

FOREIGNER is set to launch their 50th Anniversary Year on February 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, commemorating five decades as a group. The milestone celebration will continue throughout 2027 when the band marks the 50th anniversary of the March 8th, 1977 release of its self-titled debut album, Foreigner. More information, including a full list of tour dates, is available here.

FOREIGNER band members Luis Maldonado on lead vocals, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluesteinon on keyboards, and Bruce Watson on guitar, will present a special acoustic performance of the band’s hits on the day of the 50th anniversary at the Vilar PAC in Beaver Creek.

The acoustic run of shows in Colorado’s premier ski resorts will be followed by an orchestral tour that commences with a March residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and culminates in an appearance with the San Diego Symphony. In April, FOREIGNER will tour Florida with special guest, original vocalist Lou Gramm ,as they present ‘FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe’, a presentation of ‘4’ in its entirety together with many of the band’s Top 10 hit songs.

The 50th Anniversary tour will continue throughout June in Europe with a 26-date tour that includes sold out shows throughout Germany, UK, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. On July 23rd, FOREIGNER will commence a co-headline tour with rock & roll legends Lynyrd Skynyrd with an itinerary of amphitheaters throughout the United States.

Says Mick Jones, “When I started FOREIGNER in 1976, I never could have imagined that these songs would carry us through fifty years and still resonate with audiences around the world. This anniversary is a celebration not just of the music, but of the fans who have been with us every step of the way.”

The band’s debut album, Foreigner, produced hits including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” Subsequent albums delivered an unstoppable string of rock classics such as “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero,” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You”—the latter helping the album 4 dominate the Billboard charts at #1. Their fifth studio album, Agent Provocateur, featured the global #1 ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and the record-breaking success of “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. They are responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, “I Want To Know What Love Is."

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini