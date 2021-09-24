Billy Strings Releases New Album 'Renewal' Today

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings' highly anticipated new album, "Renewal", is out today.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward.

With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more. In celebration of the release, the official music video for Strings' new song, "Heartbeat of America," is debuting today.

"Renewal" adds to an already triumphant career for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his 2019 record, "Home", which was released to overwhelming acclaim.

Listen here: