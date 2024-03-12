Billy Strings Confirms Summer Headline Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this summer including back-to-back nights at Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum, Bridgeport, CT’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, State College, PA’s Bryce Jordan Center, Worcester, MA’s DCU Center and Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 13 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, March 15 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

The summer dates are just the latest added to Strings’ extensive 2024 run, which also includes upcoming stops at Tampa’s Yuengling Center (two nights), St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold out), Lexington’s Rupp Arena (two nights, one sold out), Greenwood Village’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (two nights, both sold out), Minneapolis’ The Armory (sold out) and Rosemont, IL’s Allstate Arena (two nights) among others. See below for complete itinerary.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Most recently, he released “Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” a 38-minute live performance that showcases the energy of Strings’ electric concerts. The track follows “California Sober,” his GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson and Strings’ first project since partnering with Reprise Records, as well as his latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards.

The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child. Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Musicpraised, “exuberant interplay…a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners,” while The Wall Street Journal declared, “Me/And/Dad works beautifully…the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve” and Billboard proclaimed, “Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout.”

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.”

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 15 at 10:00am local time

April 12—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 13—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 17—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 19—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 20—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 21—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 26—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

April 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Conroe, TX—Big As Texas Festival

May 17—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 18—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory (SOLD OUT)

May 24—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

May 25—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 22-23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 19—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 26—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 27—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 30—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

July 31—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

August 2—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 3—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 10—Quincy, WA—Outlaw Music Festival

August 17—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 18—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 23—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

August 24—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum