Billy Strings Confirms Fall Headline Tour with New Stops in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, & More

2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this fall including newly confirmed stops at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater (three nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (two nights), Newark’s Prudential Center (two nights), Tulsa’s BOK Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and Austin’s Moody Center as well as shows in Oslo, Denmark, London, Dublin and more. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

Ahead of the fall run, Strings will perform select headline dates this summer including his first arena tour across Australia and New Zealand in July as well as several shows as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour this month.

Additionally, Strings will join forces with Bryan Sutton for a series of intimate sold-out shows this fall in celebration of their surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion (stream/purchase here). Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Live Vol. 1. Strings’ first live album, Live Vol. 1 debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer (stream/purchase here). Furthermore, Strings released his latest full-length studio album, Highway Prayers, this past fall, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.”

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time

May 13—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 15—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 18—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 20—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

May 22—Spokane, WA—ONE Spokane Stadium Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 24—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater

May 25—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 30—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

May 31—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

June 6—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 7—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 11—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

June 13—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 14—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 20—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

June 21—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

July 15—Melbourne, Australia—Margaret Court Arena

July 17—Sydney, Australia—ICC Sydney Theatre

July 19—Brisbane City, Australia—Riverstage

July 22—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

August 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum

August 9—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center

August 12—Fargo, ND—SCHEELS Arena

August 15—Bozeman, MT—Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

August 16—Missoula, MT—Adams Center

August 19—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Owensboro, KY—Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 6—Owensboro, KY—Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 11—Boone, NC—Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts* (SOLD OUT)

September 12—Boone, NC—Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts* (SOLD OUT)

September 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

September 15—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal* (SOLD OUT)

October 3—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene

October 5—Copenhagen, DK—Poolen

October 7—Utrecht, NL—TivoliVredenburg

October 8—Utrecht, NL—TivoliVredenburg

October 10—London, U.K.—Royal Albert Hall

October 12—Dublin, IE—National Stadium

October 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 24—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 25—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 7—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

November 8—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

November 11—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena

November 12—Albany, NY—MVP Arena

November 14—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

November 15—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

December 5—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 6—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—Moody Center

December 14—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater

*Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

